Tesla To Expand Its Presence In India, Set To Open Showroom In Bengaluru

Tesla To Expand Its Presence in India, Set to Open Showroom in Bengaluru

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jan 2026, 19:45 pm
  • Tesla is set to open its latest and newest touchpoint in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The American automaker is expanding its presence in India and is currently present in Mumbai and Delhi

Tesla Model Y Front Profile
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y Front Profile
Tesla Model Y
Elon Musk-owned American electric automaker, Tesla, recently announced that it will be expanding its presence in India after opening physical touchpoints in Mumbai and Delhi. The company, on X (formerly Twitter), announced that it will open its third and newest touchpoint in Bengaluru. The touchpoint in Bengaluru is expected to boast four Supercharger stations, much like the touchpoints in Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai and Aerocity in New Delhi.

Tesla currently boasts only one car in its portfolio, the Model Y. The Tesla Model Y in India is available with two different battery packs: a 60 kWh battery pack and a 75 kWh battery pack. Additionally, the Model Y sold in India is only available with a rear-wheel drive (RWD) variant, as opposed to the all-wheel drive (AWD) variants sold globally. The Tesla Model Y boasts two variants, including the rear-wheel drive variant equipped with the 60-kWH battery pack, which has a claimed range of 500 km. The long-range rear-wheel drive variant, on the other hand, is powered by the 75-kWH battery pack, with a claimed range of 622 km.

Moreover, the company is expected to offer autonomous driving in India for a premium of 6 lakh. However, this capability is expected to be rolled out at a later date, owing to the ambiguity surrounding the laws that govern self-driving vehicles in India. The Tesla Model Y has a starting ex-showroom price of 59 lakh and goes all the way up to 67.89 lakh.

As per media reports, the Superchargers established by the company in Delhi NCR and Mumbai are Version 4 units, which can charge other electric vehicles. They will remain exclusive to Tesla vehicles only for now, and will allow other electric vehicles to be charged at a later date.

Also Read : BYD overtakes Tesla to become world’s top EV seller in 2025

Furthermore, Tesla expanded its charging infrastructure further by opening its first dedicated charging station in Gurugram at the DLF Horizon Centre. It features a mix of charging options, including four Version 4 Supercharger units delivering a peak output of 250 kW and three Destination Chargers delivering up to 11 kW. With the launch of the Gurugram charging station, the company now has three major charging stations comprising 12 Supercharger units and 10 Destination charger units.

First Published Date: 10 Jan 2026, 19:45 pm IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles

