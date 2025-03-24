Tesla taking bookings for Roadster promised eight years ago, but never delivered. Know more

It's been eight years since Tesla uncovered the Roadster electric sportscar. Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised to deliver the EV in 2020 but never delivered it to date. Since then, the electric car manufacturer has launched some most hyped cars, including the Model Y and Cybertruck. However, despite that, the official Tesla website continues to accept bookings for the Roadster for a price of $50,000, which translates to more than ₹42.95 lakh.

Tesla and its charismatic CEO Elon Musk have been known for making big promises. At the same time, the company and its head honcho have been known for overpromising and underdelivering. One of the well-known examples of that is the Cybertruck. The Tesla Cybertruck that was uncovered in late last decade, the launch of the electric pickup truck with an absolutely unusual design philosophy was delayed multiple times before finally entering production in November 2023.

Tesla Roadster can be booked from the OEM's website by paying an amount of $50,000.

The Tesla Roadster which made headlines for being the first car sent to space via a SpaceX rocket, was another most hyped electric car from the brand. The automaker unveiled the second-generation Roadster in 2017 and Musk promised to launch it in the market in 2020. However, that never happened. But, this didn't bar Tesla from accepting bookings for the EV.

Tesla prioritising mainstream models

A few months back, the Tesla CEO thanked the Roadster deposit holders for their patience and claimed that the automaker was close to finalizing the design of the EV. Interestingly, after the original claim of the Tesla Roadster entering production in 2020, the dates slipped to 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 consecutively, the website now suggests a 2025 build date. However, Musk also revealed that the OEM would always prioritise the mainstream models which include the Model 3, Model Y, Model X and Model S alongside the Cybertruck. Hence, it is highly possible that the Roadster may take some more years to actually see the daylight.

Currently, Tesla is focusing on its much-awaited most affordable electric car, which would come as a cheaper derivative of the Model Y. With Tesla working on its India plan, this electric car, which is popularly dubbed Model 2, would come to the country.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: