Tesla showrooms in India to be located in these two cities, says report

Tesla has picked up pace for its much anticipated India launch with reports hinting at multiple activities from the US-based EV manufacturer since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the brand's CEO Elon Musk during a recent visit. A day after reports came out that the EV maker has started process to hire resources in India, sources say Tesla has also finalised the locations of its upcoming showrooms in the country.

According to a report on news agency Reuters, the EV maker has picked Delhi and Mumbai among the first two cities where Tesla showrooms will come up. The hunt for potential Tesla showrooms in India has been going on for the past one year as the EV manufacturer appears to have restarted its plans to enter the third largest auto market in the world. Tesla had earlier put off its plans to enter in India after disagreement over high tariff on imported electric cars.

Tesla showroom locations in India

According to the report, the Tesla showroom in Delhi will be located in the Aerocity area near the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Reuters quoted two people familiar with the developments who said Tesla picked Aerocity due to its proximity to hotels, retail outlets and offices of global corporations. The Tesla showroom in Mumbai is likely to be located at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) near the airport.

Also Read : How Mahindra plans to tackle Tesla challenge: Anand Mahindra reveals plans

The Tesla showrooms in Delhi and Mumbai Both the Delhi and Mumbai showrooms will have space around 5,000 square feet. The dates for the official opening of these Tesla showrooms have not been decided yet, according to the sources.

Initially, Tesla is expected to sell its imported electric cars through these showrooms. Tesla may venture into local assembly or manufacturing at a later date. Tesla is expected to launch some of its globally popular models like the Model 3, Model S, Model Y electric vehicles when it enters India.

Tesla jobs in India: What the world's largest EV maker is looking for

Tesla has recently shared an advertisement saying it is looking for human resources in India. The Tesla LinkedIn page shows the automaker has posted advertisements seeking candidates for 13 roles, including customer-facing and back-end jobs. The roles Tesla is seeking candidates for include Customer Support Specialist, Order Operations Specialist, Business Operations Analyst, Service Manager, Inside Sales Advisor, Store Manager, Delivery Operations Specialist, Parts Advisor, Service Advisor, Customer Support Supervisor, Service Technician etc. The spectrum of roles Tesla is hiring for shows how the automaker is aiming to strengthen its sales and after-sales operations team.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: