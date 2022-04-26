Tesla should not import EVs from China for domestic sale, says Gadkari

While previously Tesla was making headlines to have geared up its India plans, there is yet is no concrete timeline as to when the popular EV maker will begin its India operations. Now, Nitin Gadkari, India's Minister of Road Transport and Highways has suggested that “Making in China and selling here is not a good proposition." He further added that Tesla is all welcome to set up its facility here in India and manufacture electric vehicles here for sale and export purposes, however, in no manner should import its electric vehicle from China. Tesla has been trying to get into the Indian market and for that has been requesting the government to cut down tariffs on imports.

Tesla's efforts, though, till now have been in vain as it has not declared anything regarding any sort of investment plans that the EV company holds for the country. Earlier this year, India had turned down Tesla chief Elon Musk's request for tax breaks to import electric cars, by stating rules that already allow bringing in partially-built vehicles and assembling them locally at a lower levy.

The government has encouraged Tesla to manufacture electric vehicles locally while Musk wants a reduction on import duties of electric vehicles, which he claims to be one of the highest in the world. The move of reducing import taxes will enable Tesla to first sell vehicles built elsewhere at competitive prices.

Musk had tweeted that the company is navigating through a lot of challenges to bring its electric cars to India. The tweet had received significant attention from various state leaders such as Maharastra, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal who tried to pursue Tesla CEO to set up the shop in their respective states.

While this pull-push goes on, Tesla, earlier this year, started its sales in Turkey. It was reported that the EV company will also establish a Supercharger network in the country.

