Tesla Semi Proves Its Mettle, Completes 804 Km Drive With Almost 37,000 Kg Load

Tesla Semi proves its mettle, completes 804 km drive with almost 37,000 kg load

Tesla Semi is one of the most awaited electric vehicles since the carmaker first announced this EV in November 2017. The automaker has been testing this EV for quite some time, and now, it has proven its mettle, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed in October this year. Musk claimed last month that the Tesla Semi is capable of running over 800 km range on level ground. Now he has tweeted again, claiming that the Tesla Semi has completed an 804 km drive with a payload weighing nearly 37,000 kg, which is almost 100 per cent of the electric semi-trucks Gross Combination Weight (GSW) of 37,195 kg.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Nov 2022, 10:42 AM
The Tesla Semi, the company's electric big-rig truck, was introduced first in November 2017.
Musk's tweet confirms that the automaker is doing the parameter check right ahead of the first delivery of the Tesla Semi scheduled for December 1. One of the first fleet customers for the brand is PepsiCo, which has already reserved 100 Semis for its logistics operation, and 15 of them are likely to be deployed by the end of this year. Right ahead of that, Musk's tweet comes as a boost for the people who have been waiting for the Semi for a long time. "Tesla team just completed a 500 mile drive with a Tesla Semi weighing in at 81,000 lbs!," wrote Tesla CEO in his tweet.

However, despite claiming the stunning range that Tesla Semi has achieved, the automaker's CEO has not revealed anything about the speed and energy consumption of the EV during the drive. As Tesla previously claimed, the energy consumption of the Semi is lower than 1.24 kWh per kilometre. At the 804 km range, the battery capacity would be lower than 1,000 kWh.

Tesla is currently producing the Semi in Nevada, in the US and aims to quickly ramp up the production to 50,000 units per year sometime in 2024. This would mean more than 100 vehicles being manufactured every day on average. This would also make Tesla one of the largest Class 8 truck manufacturers in the North American market. However, these claims have raised eyebrows as the Tesla CEO is known for his overpromises and under-deliveries.

 

First Published Date: 28 Nov 2022, 10:41 AM IST
Tesla Tesla Semi electric vehicle
