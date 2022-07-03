Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Recalls Over 59,000 Cars Globally Over A Software Glitch

Tesla recalls over 59,000 cars globally over a software glitch

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y electric cars have been impacted due to the software glitch, claims Germany's road traffic agency.
By : Updated on : 03 Jul 2022, 05:36 PM
Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles have been impacted due to the recall. (REUTERS)

Electric car major Tesla hits another road bump as the auto company has recalled 59,129 electric cars around the world over a software glitch. Germany's road traffic agency KBA has said that both the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y electric cars have been impacted due to the recall program. The agency said that the software glitch causes a breakdown of the eCall, which is designed to automatically contact emergency responders in the event of a serious accident.

(Also Read: Tesla to see tough competition from Ford and General Motors by 2025: Study)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 - 1.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.7 kmpl
₹76.57 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

KBA said 59,129 vehicles were affected globally but did not specify how many of those were registered in Germany. The software glitch and the recall program come as the latest headaches for Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk. Musk last Saturday said that it delivered 17.9 per cent fewer electric vehicles in the second quarter as compared to the previous quarter. Musk also said that the Covid-19-related shutdown and restrictions in China impacted the automaker's production and supply chain.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

He also said that Tesla's new manufacturing plants in Texas and Berlin are losing a huge sum of money, as both these Gigafactories have been struggling to increase production volume as the shortage of critical components like batteries and microchips has been disrupted. The logistics problem at Chinese ports too impacted the company.

In the last few months, Tesla has faced several headwinds. Over 830,000 Tesla vehicles have faced an investigation by NHTSA over the faulty Autopilot system. On the other hand, Tesla has been accused of racial discrimination and sexual harassment. Several lawsuits were filed against the company over the last few months. Even a shareholder of the company slapped a lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other board members of the automaker.

First Published Date: 03 Jul 2022, 05:35 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS