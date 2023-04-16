Tesla recalls certain Model X EVs over faulty rear view cameras

US EV giant Tesla's latest recall includes 38 units of its Model X electric vehicles due to potential issue with its faulty rearview camera, despite being already fixed once via an over-the-air update. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) made the announcement publicly, informing owners of the problem.

The EVs come equipped with full self-driving 4.0 and run on the 2023.2.200 software version. However, due to a weak camera signal strength, the rearview image may not appear on the screen, causing issues with rear visibility while reversing and increasing the risk of an accident.

This issue was discovered in February, after the rearview camera of one of the affected models failed to stream on the touchscreen. Tesla began to roll off an over-the-air software update on March 9, which had reached all affected vehicles by April 5. Yet, following an investigation, a voluntary recall was decided on March 29.

Though Tesla has officially confirmed that “all affected vehicles have been fiex via the over-the-air update which amplifies the backup camera signal to ensure signal connectivity". All Model X EVs that run on the 2023.2.201 software version or later are fixed, with no further action needed, as per the company. However, owners who are still concerned are free to avail the voluntary recall and contact Tesla's customer service for any additional inquiries.

So far, the company identified two warranty claims that may be related to this problem. However, Tesla hasn't yet received any reports of accidents caused by this issue.

Notably, the over-the-air update fix for the problematic component shows that future vehicles will require fewer visits to the service station. This will be a solution for most of the software bugs, saving time and making vehicles safer with time.

