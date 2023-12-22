Tesla recalls 1.20 lakh Model S, Model X EVs in US over new safety scare

Tesla has issued yet another major recall of its electric vehicles in the United States. The California-based EV maker has recalled more than 1.20 lakh units in a new security scare for its models. The latest recall, which has impacted 120,423 units of Model S and Model X electric cars, comes days after Tesla recalled more than 20 lakh EVs due fix the Autopilot issue. The latest recall has been issued over risk of cabin doors being unlocked during a crash.

Tesla's latest recall was confirmed by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) today (December 22). According to the nodal agency for road safety in the United States, the EVs affected by the recall are Model S and Model X electric cars manufactured between 2021 and this year. The agency said all recalled units do not comply with safety standards for side-impact protection. Tesla has released an over-the-air (OTA) update for the customers of affected models to solve the problem.

Around 10 days ago, Tesla reportedly recalled more than 20 lakh electric cars to fix a fault with its AutoPilot, its self-driving technology which is currently under investigation of the NHTSA. The system has been blamed as the reason behind several fatal road accidents involving Tesla cars. The recall was issued to ensure that the vehicle monitor driver's attention to road and traffic conditions when the self-drive mode is activated.

December has turned out to be an increasingly bad month for Tesla. The recalls issued this month now covers nearly all of its electric vehicles sold in the United States since 2015 with AutoPilot activated. Elon Musk, the CEO at Tesla, continues to back his technology in the face of constant criticism and legal battles. However, the efforts have failed to exonerate the EV maker of all the charges it faces in court where more than 30 such accidents are registered.

AutoPilot makes use of cameras and sensors on Tesla vehicles to assess the traffic surrounding the vehicle. It also monitors lane markers on roads to keep the vehicle in the safe lanes. Critics of Tesla AutoPilot system, however, have long argued that it is flawed even if the company has argued otherwise. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in the past that AutoPilot negates the possibility o human errors and therefore, may be safer than an actual person. But not everyone is convinced.

