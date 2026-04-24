Tesla Model Y vs Model Y L: What's the difference?

Tesla has added a more practical option to its India line-up with the Model Y L. Compared with the standard Tesla Model Y , the new Tesla Model Y L, a long-wheelbase version, brings a larger cabin, a bigger battery pack, all-wheel drive and extra equipment, while keeping the price gap relatively small. We've compared the two in a detailed comparison to make it easier for you to pick the right one for you:

Tesla Model Y vs Model Y L: Cabin

The biggest difference between the two versions is packaging. The standard Model Y measures 4,790mm in length, while the Model Y L stretches to 4,969mm. That 179mm increase helps Tesla add a third row and create a six-seat layout.

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The wheelbase has grown from 2,890mm to 3,040mm, which should improve rear-seat space. The Model Y L is also 44mm taller at 1,668mm, compared with 1,624mm for the regular car. Width stays the same at 1,982mm. Ground clearance is raised slightly from 167mm to 169mm, too.

Tesla Model Y vs Model Y L: Battery and drive setup

The standard Model Y is fitted with a 60 kWh battery pack and rear-wheel drive. It is claimed to travel 500 km on a full charge and can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds.

The Model Y L gets a larger 88 kWh battery and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. That setup raises the claimed range to 681 km and cuts the 0 to 100 km/h time to 5 seconds. In simple terms, the long-wheelbase version is built to do more, both in distance and performance.

Also Read : Tesla Model Y L launched in India at ₹61.99 lakh, gets 681 km range

Tesla Model Y vs Model Y L: Equipment and cabin

Tesla has kept the standard Model Y as the base model in the line-up, while the Model Y L adds several upgrades. The new version comes with a larger 16-inch infotainment display and a six-seat cabin. The second row gets powered armrests, while the third row gains powered adjustment and ventilation.

It also adds a heated steering wheel, 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive suspension and an 18-speaker audio system. These updates give the Model Y L a more premium feel and make it better suited to buyers who want extra comfort and flexibility.

Tesla Model Y vs Model Y L: Price parity

The Model Y L is priced at Rs. 61.99 lakh, ex-showroom. That is Rs. 2.10 lakh more than the standard Model Y, which makes the larger battery, extra seats and added features look like a fairly modest upgrade.

Tesla Model Y vs Model Y L: Who should buy which model?

The standard Model Y suits buyers who prioritise simplicity, lower cost and everyday usability. It is better suited to smaller families or individuals who do not need a third row and are comfortable with rear-wheel drive. Its 500 km range should also be sufficient for most urban and occasional highway use.

The Model Y L, on the other hand, targets buyers who need more space and versatility. The added third row makes it more practical for larger families, while the longer wheelbase improves comfort for rear passengers. The bigger battery and 681 km range make it more suitable for frequent long-distance travel. Its all-wheel-drive setup and added features also appeal to those looking for a more premium and capable package.

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