Tesla Model Y vs BYD Sealion 7: Which best selling EV makes more sense for India

Tesla has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of the Model Y, priced at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV brings the allure of the Tesla brand along with impressive range figures, clean design, and cutting-edge autonomous tech. Rivalling it is the BYD Sealion 7 , a recent entrant in the premium electric SUV space that offers strong performance, luxury appointments, and a more accessible price point starting from ₹48.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

With both SUVs targeting the same buyer base but with vastly different approaches, this comparison looks at how the two stack up in design, features, specs, and value.

Tesla Model Y vs BYD Sealion 7: Design

The Tesla Model Y carries over Tesla's trademark clean and minimalist look, with sleek body panels, blanked-out grille, and flush door handles. The facelifted model adds a full-width LED DRL bar, smoked headlamp rings, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Its design is subtle, prioritizing aerodynamic efficiency over showmanship. Inside, Model Y follows this less-is-more philosophy with a spacious cabin dominated by a sole 15.4-inch touchscreen panel and a panoramic glass roof that contributes to the sense of openness.

Conversely, the BYD Sealion 7 is more aggressive and modern in styling with a nod to the brand's Ocean X concept. It takes on sharp LED lighting, a broad front grille-like treatment, and a fastback-style rear end that makes it look sporty. The Sealion 7 is longer and has a wider wheelbase than the Model Y, too, providing more planted stance and potentially improved rear seat space. The SUV feels and appears more robust on the road, which will attract customers who want a more aggressive design language.

Tesla Model Y vs BYD Sealion 7: Features

Model Y's premium but streamlined feature set includes heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a panoramic glass roof, and a new 8-inch rear-seat screen. Tesla's infotainment system is rich in features and smooth in delivery, accessed through the central screen, which also serves as the hub for most vehicle functions. Autopilot is standard; Full Self-Driving capability is a paid option. The cabin, although sparse, has ambient lighting, a nine-speaker audio system, and OTA software updates that enhance features over time.

The BYD Sealion 7, on the other hand, leans heavily into tech and comfort. It features a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen with voice control, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a heads-up display with augmented reality support. Premium Nappa leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and heated front seats, and a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system are standard. It also gets a larger 58-litre front trunk and a 520-litre rear boot. BYD’s DiPilot Level 2 ADAS suite and the optional DiSus-C intelligent suspension system further enhance the Sealion’s high-tech appeal.

Tesla Model Y vs BYD Sealion 7: Specifications

The Tesla Model Y is offered in two variants in India. The standard rear-wheel-drive variant comes with a 63 kWh battery pack offering a WLTP range of around 500 km and does 0–100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. The Long Range variant gets an 83 kWh battery with a claimed range of 622 km and a 0–100 kmph sprint time of 5.6 seconds. Both variants have a top speed of 201 km/h. Tesla’s 250 kW DC fast charging allows for approximately 267 km of range to be added in 15 minutes via its Supercharger network.

BYD’s Sealion 7 comes in two variants. The Premium version features a single-motor rear-wheel-drive setup producing 309 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, powered by an 82.56 kWh Blade battery. It has a stated CLTC range of 567 km and takes 6.7 seconds to accelerate from 0–100 kmph. The Performance trim features dual motors and all-wheel drive, producing 523 bhp and 690 Nm of torque. This trim takes 4.5 seconds to go from 0–100 kmph and has a stated range of 542 km. Fast charging at up to 240 kW allows for a 10–80 per cent charge in under 30 minutes.

Tesla Model Y vs BYD Sealion 7: Price

Tesla has priced the Model Y at ₹59.89 lakh for the standard RWD variant, with the Long Range version coming in at ₹67.89 lakh (both ex-showroom). While the car offers exclusivity and access to Tesla’s global tech ecosystem, it comes in via the CBU route, which pushes up its price significantly.

BYD undercuts Tesla quite significantly. The Sealion 7 Premium variant is priced at ₹48.90 lakh, while the high-performance AWD version costs ₹54.90 lakh (both ex-showroom). BYD’s aggressive pricing strategy makes the Sealion 7 a compelling alternative for those seeking a feature-rich and high-performance EV without crossing the ₹60 lakh mark.

