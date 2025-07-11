Tesla Model Y spotted with camouflage once again in India

Tesla has been testing its electric vehicles on the Indian roads for quite some time now. The brand is preparing to launch its electric vehicles in the Indian market now. The first electric vehicles to land in the showrooms is expected to the be the Model Y and the Model 3 .

Now, the Model Y has been spotted once again on the Indian roads, but what is interesting is that they were camouflaged and boasted red plates from Karnataka.

Tesla to open dealership in Mumbai

The brand is preparing to launch its first dealership in Mumbai whereas the second dealership is expected to be integrated in Delhi. It is expected that formal announcement will be made by mid-July.

The American electric vehicle giant has commenced the importation of its flagship Model Y rear-wheel drive SUVs from its Shanghai facility, indicating the initiation of its retail operations in India.

Few of the previous spy shots of the Tesla Model Y were not camouflaged. However, this one is.

Bloomberg News has examined official import documents that verify the arrival of at least five Model Y vehicles at the Mumbai port. These units were declared at ₹27.69 lakh (approximately $31,988), with over ₹21 lakh imposed in import duties, reflecting India's elevated tariffs on completely built units.

The Model Y, recognised worldwide as the best-selling electric car, is anticipated to be priced above $56,000 in India prior to taxes and insurance. This price point is considerably higher than its U.S. price of $44,990, and even more so when U.S. tax credits reduce the price to $37,490. This significant price disparity underscores one of Tesla's primary challenges in India—persuading price-sensitive consumers to invest in a premium electric vehicle.

Although electric vehicles account for just over 5 per cent of new passenger vehicle sales in India, the premium segment still constitutes less than 2 per cent of the market. This creates a challenging environment for Tesla, which must strategically balance pricing, product positioning, and consumer attraction.

In the global marketplace, the Model Y is available solely in a single configuration. It is equipped with an all-wheel drive system and a long-range battery pack, providing an EPA-rated range of 526 kilometers and a top speed of 200 kilometers per hour. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 96 kilometers per hour in merely 4.6 seconds.

Additional features encompass power-adjustable seats with both heating and ventilation, a sound system that includes 15 speakers and one subwoofer, a hands-free trunk, and eight cameras. Furthermore, it is outfitted with active safety technologies such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Lane Departure Avoidance.

