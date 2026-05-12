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Tesla Model Y L starts arriving at dealerships, deliveries to start soon

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 12 May 2026, 09:02 am
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  • The new Tesla Model Y L features a longer wheelbase for extra legroom, a six-seater layout, and updated front seats for comfort. 

Tesla Model Y L has a WLTP range of 681 km, improved performance with all-wheel drive, and starts at ₹61.99 lakh. Deliveries begin in Q2 2026.
Tesla Model Y L has a WLTP range of 681 km, improved performance with all-wheel drive, and starts at ₹61.99 lakh. Deliveries begin in Q2 2026.
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Tesla Model Y L has started arriving at dealerships ahead of customer deliveries that are scheduled to begin in Q2 2026. If you are interested in the SUV, then you can reach out to your nearest authorised dealership to check the SUV out in person. The new variant expands the Model Y lineup with a longer wheelbase, a six-seat layout, and several comfort-focused upgrades. Tesla has priced the new Model Y L at 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The biggest highlight of the new Model Y L is its stretched wheelbase, which frees up additional legroom for passengers. Unlike the standard five-seat setup, the new version comes with a six-seater configuration featuring captain seats in the second row. Tesla has also updated the front seats with thigh extension support, aimed at improving comfort during long-distance drives.

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The electric crossover continues to use a multilink suspension setup, but now benefits from electronically controlled continuously variable damping along with selectable drive modes. These upgrades are expected to enhance ride quality and overall comfort.

Tesla claims a WLTP-rated range of 681 km for the Model Y L, making it the longest-range version in the lineup. In comparison, the Premium Long Range trim delivers 661 km, while the standard Premium variant offers 500 km. All variants have a top speed of 201 kmph.

Performance has also improved with the addition of an all-wheel-drive setup. The new Model Y L can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 5 seconds. For reference, the Premium Long Range trim takes 5.6 seconds, while the standard Premium trim completes the run in 5.9 seconds. Tesla will also offer Full Self-Driving capability as an optional feature priced at 6 lakh.

On the cosmetic front, the Model Y L gets new 19-inch Machina 2.0 alloy wheels. The cabin comes finished in black as standard, while buyers opting for the Zen Grey interior theme will need to pay an additional 95,000.

Tesla is offering six exterior colour options. Stealth Grey is the standard shade, while Pearl White Multi-Coat and Diamond Black cost an additional 95,000. Buyers choosing Glacier Blue, Ultra Red, or Cosmic Silver will need to shell out 1.85 lakh extra.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 12 May 2026, 09:02 am IST
TAGS: Tesla Model Y electric vehicles EV electric cars

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