Tesla Model Y L starts arriving at dealerships, deliveries to start soon

Tesla Model Y L has started arriving at dealerships ahead of customer deliveries that are scheduled to begin in Q2 2026. If you are interested in the SUV, then you can reach out to your nearest authorised dealership to check the SUV out in person. The new variant expands the Model Y lineup with a longer wheelbase, a six-seat layout, and several comfort-focused upgrades. Tesla has priced the new Model Y L at ₹61.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The biggest highlight of the new Model Y L is its stretched wheelbase, which frees up additional legroom for passengers. Unlike the standard five-seat setup, the new version comes with a six-seater configuration featuring captain seats in the second row. Tesla has also updated the front seats with thigh extension support, aimed at improving comfort during long-distance drives.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tesla Model Y 88 kWh 88 kWh 681 km 681 km ₹ 59.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia EV6 84 kWh 84 kWh 663 km 663 km ₹ 65.97 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW iX1 66.4 kWh 66.4 kWh 417 km 417 km ₹ 66.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volkswagen ID.4 77 kWh 77 kWh 418 km 418 km ₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mercedes-Benz EQA 70.5 kWh 70.5 kWh 560 km 560 km ₹ 67.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volvo EX40 69 kWh 69 kWh 475 km 475 km ₹ 56.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The electric crossover continues to use a multilink suspension setup, but now benefits from electronically controlled continuously variable damping along with selectable drive modes. These upgrades are expected to enhance ride quality and overall comfort.

Tesla claims a WLTP-rated range of 681 km for the Model Y L, making it the longest-range version in the lineup. In comparison, the Premium Long Range trim delivers 661 km, while the standard Premium variant offers 500 km. All variants have a top speed of 201 kmph.

Performance has also improved with the addition of an all-wheel-drive setup. The new Model Y L can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 5 seconds. For reference, the Premium Long Range trim takes 5.6 seconds, while the standard Premium trim completes the run in 5.9 seconds. Tesla will also offer Full Self-Driving capability as an optional feature priced at ₹6 lakh.

On the cosmetic front, the Model Y L gets new 19-inch Machina 2.0 alloy wheels. The cabin comes finished in black as standard, while buyers opting for the Zen Grey interior theme will need to pay an additional ₹95,000.

Tesla is offering six exterior colour options. Stealth Grey is the standard shade, while Pearl White Multi-Coat and Diamond Black cost an additional ₹95,000. Buyers choosing Glacier Blue, Ultra Red, or Cosmic Silver will need to shell out ₹1.85 lakh extra.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: