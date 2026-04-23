Tesla Model Y L Premium in mind? Top 5 facts you must know

Tesla Model Y L Premium is the latest entrant in Tesla 's passenger vehicle lineup in India. Launched at ₹61.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tesla Model Y L Premium is a long-wheelbase, six-seater variant of the Tesla Model Y , which has been specifically introduced to markets like India. This new electric SUV caters to a unique niche by offering a six-person seating configuration (2+2+2) with captain seats for the middle row.

Tesla Model Y L Premium comes expanding the Model Y lineup in India, being the third variant of the electric SUV.

The Tesla Model Y L Premium comes in a single variant in India, featuring a dual-motor All-Wheel Drive (AWD), promising high performance and a competitive range of up to 681 km on a single charge.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tesla Model Y 88 kWh 88 kWh 681 km 681 km ₹ 59.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia EV6 84 kWh 84 kWh 663 km 663 km ₹ 65.97 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW iX1 66.4 kWh 66.4 kWh 417 km 417 km ₹ 66.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Staria Electric 84 kWh 84 kWh 400 km 400 km ₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mercedes-Benz EQA 70.5 kWh 70.5 kWh 560 km 560 km ₹ 67.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volvo EX40 69 kWh 69 kWh 475 km 475 km ₹ 56.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Tesla has entered the Indian electric passenger vehicle market after a lot of drama last year, and since then, the EV manufacturer has experienced slow sales progress, registering only 342 units of Model Y in the first six months through March 2026, averaging under 60 units per month, owing to the high 100-110% import duties and high price point as well. The latest variant of the Model Y comes as an attempt to boost demand.

If you are interested in the newly launched Tesla Model Y L Premium and are planning to buy this electric car, here are the key facts you must know.

Tesla Model Y L Premium: Promises up to 681 km range

Tesla Model Y L Premium is powered by an 88 kWh battery pack, which promises up to 681 km (WLTP-certified) range on a single charge. This means the new variant is capable of running longer than the standard Tesla Model Y Long Range variant. Also, performance-wise, the EV is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 5 seconds at a top speed of 201 kmph. The battery pack claims to be capable of topping up to 288 km range in just 15 minutes by using Tesla's Supercharger technology.

Tesla Model Y L Premium: 3rd variant of Model Y in India

Tesla Model Y L Premium is the third variant of the electric SUV in India. It comes as a long wheelbase variant, priced at ₹61.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With this addition, the Model Y range in India is currently available in three variant choices, priced between ₹59.89 lakh and ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tesla Model Y L Premium: Offers more space in cabin

A key highlight of the Tesla Model Y L Premium is the expanded space inside the cabin, owing to the extended wheelbase of 3,040 mm, which allows for a six-seat configuration in a 2+2+2 seating layout. In comparison to the standard version of the electric SUV, the long-wheelbase version offers improved rear seat space, enhancing the overall cabin comfort, making it a more practical choice for family-oriented consumers.

Tesla Model Y L Premium: Design looks similar

Speaking of the design, the Tesla Model Y L Premium remains largely similar to the standard version of the Model T. It retains the minimalist styling philosophy of the automaker and the aerodynamic profile of the Model Y. However, the dimensional increase has made room for a more spacious cabin, especially for second and third-row occupants.

Tesla Model Y L Premium: Key features inside the cabin

The cabin of the Tesla Model Y L Premium comes packing a 16-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, dual wireless charging pads, heated and ventilated front and second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, extended under-thigh support for front seats, and pillar-mounted rear AC vents, among others.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: