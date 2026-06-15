Tesla Model Y L delivery begins in India

Tesla India on Monday announced that the company has commenced deliveries of the newly launched Tesla Model Y L , the all-new six-seater long-wheelbase, three-row seater variant of the premium electric crossover, which was introduced to the country in an attempt to boost the OEM's sales numbers in the Indian market

The Tesla Model Y L is available in India at a starting price of ₹ 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tesla has stated that the first batch of Tesla Model Y L will be delivered to customers through the automaker's direct-to-consumer business model.

Tesla Model Y L: Price

The Tesla Model Y L was launched in India in April this year. It was introduced at a price tag of ₹61.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which made it ₹2.10 lakh more expensive than the standard version of Model Y, which commands a starting price tag of ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tesla Model Y L: Design & dimension

Design-wise, the Tesla Model Y L is hard to differentiate from the standard model, but it comes with redesigned 19-inch aero-alloy wheels and a blacked-out spoiler, which make it stand out. Like the regular Model Y, the Model Y L gets a full-width LED lightbar at the front, a very clean and minimalistic front profile, flush door handles, a connected taillamp design, etc.

Dimensionally, the Tesla Model Y L is 179 mm longer than the standard Model Y, while the width is the same for both SUVs; the Model Y L is 44 mm taller.

Tesla Model Y L: Features

Inside the cabin, the Model Y gets a six-seater layout instead of the standard version's five-seater configuration. Inside the cabin, the technology is very similar between the two variants of Model Y. Both come with a large 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a large panoramic glass roof, a wireless smartphone charger, ventilated front row and heated second row seats, a secondary display for the rear passengers, an 18-speaker audio system, pillar-mounted AC vents, among others.

Tesla Model Y L: Powertrain

The electric crossover promises a range of up to 681 km on a single charge, while it is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in just five seconds. The Tesla Model Y L is a family-focused version of the EV, which comes with captain seats, a six-seater (2+2+2) layout, and offers an expandable cargo space of up to 2,539 litres. The EV gets a dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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