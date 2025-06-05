Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Model Y Juniper Faces Its First Recall, Blame It On This Tiny Plastic Part. Know More

Tesla recalls Model Y Juniper for first time, blame it on a tiny plastic part that can't be fixed remotely

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Jun 2025, 09:41 AM
Follow us on:

Select Tesla Model Y Juniper models have been detected with an issue blocking the wiper fluid from spraying.

A 2025 Model Y Tesla vehicle is seen in a Tesla showroom in New York City. (AFP)
View Personalised Offers on
Tesla Model Y
Notify me

Tesla has recalled select numbers of its new Model Y electric crossover. The carmaker has been known for fixing the issues generally via software updates, as happened in many cases previously. However, this time, fixing the problem by software updates is not a feasible solution. The updated iteration of the Tesla Model Y has not been out for very long, but it is already getting its first recall. Just 172 units of the Tesla electric crossovers have been impacted by this problem.

The updated Tesla EV, also known as Model Y Juniper, has been detected with a wiper washer fluid routing defect. The defect involves a blocked plastic elbow that stops the wiper fluid from spraying. The plastic elbow that helps route windshield wiper fluid onto the windscreen itself has been detected as defective, resulting in the issue. The problem has been traced back to a supplier error in Malaysia.

While the problem is not as major as suspension components falling off or a body panel flying off, or brakes failing, it is important. The recall paperwork indicates that a dirty windshield can pose a safety risk for the driver, hindering his or her view, and if they can't clean the windshield, that could lead to a bigger issue.

Tesla claims to have spotted this defect in mid-April, which resulted in an inspection of the Model Y for the same issue. It communicated with the supplier, which reportedly confirmed to the electric car manufacturer that it failed to revalidate their tooling after performing a repair, causing the defect in the suspect components.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Tesla Model Y
Range Icon545 km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 67.90 - 69.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Lexus NX
Engine Icon2494 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 68.02 - 74.98 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon75.3 kWh Range Icon450 km
₹ 60 - 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
BMW iX1
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 kWh Range Icon417 km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Volvo C40 Recharge
BatteryCapacity Icon78 kWh Range Icon 530 km
₹ 62.95 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

To solve the issue, Tesla will remove the old defective plastic elbow pieces and replace them with fresh and fully functional ones. However, Tesla has said that it doesn’t know of any incidents or accidents related to the issue.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 05 Jun 2025, 09:41 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y luxury car electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility car recall vehicle recall
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS