Tesla Model Y is first EV to become world’s bestselling car. Details here

For the first time ever, a pure electric car, more specifically, a Tesla Model Y electric crossover, has become the world's bestselling car. Jato Dynamics has claimed in its study that the Tesla Model Y outsold the Toyota Corolla in the first quarter of this year to grab the top spot. The interesting part is that the Model Y achieved this feat despite being priced almost double than the Toyota Corolla.

The study reveals that Tesla Model Y sold 267,000 units globally in the first quarter of this calendar year. Compared to that, the Toyota Corolla and RAV4 sold 256,400 units and 214,700 units, respectively, during the same period. The study also claims that the Tesla Model Y has witnessed a whopping 69 per cent year-on-year growth in the last quarter compared to the same quarter of the last financial year. Interestingly, Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed his confidence in the crossover even before its launch. He said in 2016 that the Model Y would sell 500,000 to one million units every year.

Despite not providing an exact breakdown of its sales, the US-based electric car manufacturer claimed a few weeks back that more than 400,000 Model Y and Model 3 cars had been delivered to customers in the first quarter of 2023. Another reason behind this pole position capture by Model Y is that the other carmakers have been much slower in terms of EV adoption, which allowed Tesla to dominate the EV market. Also, in the recent past, in late 2022 and in early 2023, the carmaker slashed the price of most of its lineup frequently. The Model Y too, witnessed price cuts multiple times, which possibly contributed to the sales surge for the EV.

