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Tesla Model Y gets Halloween Mode in India

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 30 Oct 2026, 16:11 pm
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  • Tesla has rolled out a Halloween Mode for the Model Y and Model Y L in India, bringing spooky light shows, interactive features, themed graphics and sound effects through an OTA software update.

Tesla Halloween Mode image
Tesla Halloween Mode
Tesla Halloween Mode image
Tesla Halloween Mode
Tesla Model Y
EMI starting at just
₹78,400/ month
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Tesla has introduced a Halloween-themed software update for the Model Y in India. The update is available for both the Model Y and Model Y L through an over-the-air (OTA) rollout.

What does Tesla's Halloween Mode offer?

The new Halloween Mode adds several visual and audio elements to the vehicle. These include a dedicated light show, Halloween-themed vehicle graphics, unusual lock sounds and interactive features that can be activated through the car.

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Among the additions is Trick or Treat Mode, which triggers spooky sound effects and flickering lights when someone approaches the vehicle. Tesla has also introduced a Ghost Costume feature that changes the appearance of the car's avatar within the Tesla app.

Also Read : Ferrari CEO praises Tesla Roadster, singles out upside-down stunt

The update brings a new Halloween-themed light sequence, accompanied by seasonal vehicle wraps and an exclusive lock sound. Owners can also use the Photobooth feature to capture pictures directly from their Model Y.

Another addition is Voice From Beyond, which allows owners to send voice messages through the Tesla app. The vehicle then plays back the message in a distinctive voice, a feature that can be used to interact with visitors and trick-or-treaters. The Model Y is currently offered in India in two configurations: the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and the six-seater Model Y L.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 30 Oct 2026, 16:11 pm IST

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