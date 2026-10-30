Tesla Model Y gets Halloween Mode in India

Tesla has introduced a Halloween-themed software update for the Model Y in India. The update is available for both the Model Y and Model Y L through an over-the-air (OTA) rollout.

What does Tesla's Halloween Mode offer?

The new Halloween Mode adds several visual and audio elements to the vehicle. These include a dedicated light show, Halloween-themed vehicle graphics, unusual lock sounds and interactive features that can be activated through the car.

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Among the additions is Trick or Treat Mode, which triggers spooky sound effects and flickering lights when someone approaches the vehicle. Tesla has also introduced a Ghost Costume feature that changes the appearance of the car's avatar within the Tesla app.

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The update brings a new Halloween-themed light sequence, accompanied by seasonal vehicle wraps and an exclusive lock sound. Owners can also use the Photobooth feature to capture pictures directly from their Model Y.

Another addition is Voice From Beyond, which allows owners to send voice messages through the Tesla app. The vehicle then plays back the message in a distinctive voice, a feature that can be used to interact with visitors and trick-or-treaters. The Model Y is currently offered in India in two configurations: the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and the six-seater Model Y L.

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