Tesla Model Y electric car spotted during road tests in India

Tesla is currently in talks with the government of India to seek tax cuts on fully imported electric vehicles.

Tesla is reportedly working on starting up its business in India. The American EV maker may start its operation in India with the roll-out of its slightly more affordable cars such as Model 3 or Model Y. Now the latter has been spotted gettings tested on the country roads.

For the record, this isn't exactly the first time a Tesla car has been spied getting tested in India as previously, a Tesla Model 3 electric sedan was also caught behind the spy lenses.

The latest spy image was posted on Tesla Club India's social media handle and was shot somewhere in Pune, Maharashtra.

The Model Y uses the same platform as the Tesl Model 3 and internationally it has been offered on both 5- as well as 7-seater configurations. Apart from the platform, the car also shared several exterior bits with the Model 3 such as the overall front section and wide LED taillights.

The car is offered in the global markets in both Long Range AWD and Performance. Both the trims are offered with dual electric motors/ all-wheel drive (AWD) function. While the former Long Range has been rated to deliver a full charge range of up to 505 km, the latter ‘Performance’ gets slightly less 480 km of claimed full charge range.

Meanwhile, in the US, Tesla has issued a recall for more than 817,000 cars over a faulty seat belt reminder alert system. The affected cars come with a system that might not activate an audible alert when the vehicle starts and the driver have not buckled the seat belt. Read more details here.

