Tesla Model Y bookings open across all states of India

Tesla India has announced that they have star ted accepting bookings for the Model Y across India. However, priority delivery will be given only to Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Gurugram as of now. This announcement confirms that Tesla plans to expand to other states as well, but it would take some time.

What is the price of the Tesla Model Y in India?

The Tesla Model Y is priced at ₹59.89 lakh for the standard range variant whereas the long range version costs ₹67.89 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Is the full self-driving feature available in India?

Yes, the full self-driving feature is available in India, but it will not be available outright. The customer will need to pay ₹6 lakh for the self-driving capability, and it will be unlocked in the car via a software update. It is important to note that the brand has mentioned on its website that the currently enabled features require active driver supervision.

Watch: Tesla Model Y: India Prices vs Global Rates.

What are the specifications of the Tesla Model Y?

The Tesla Model Y’s Rear-Wheel-Drive (RWD) variant available in India comes with two battery choices — a 60 kWh pack and a larger 75 kWh option. It is equipped with a single electric motor that delivers approximately 295 horsepower. The 60 kWh version is estimated to offer a WLTP-certified range of around 500 kilometers on a full charge, while the extended range version can go up to 622 kilometers. Tesla claims the Model Y RWD can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds. Additionally, using a Supercharger for 15 minutes can replenish enough charge to cover between 238 km and 267 km, depending on the battery configuration.

What are the features of the Tesla Model Y?

The Model Y is equipped with a 15.4-inch touchscreen for the front occupants and an additional 8-inch display for rear passengers. It features power-adjustable front seats and steering column, dual-zone automatic climate control, 19-inch crossflow alloy wheels, a panoramic fixed glass roof, sound-insulating acoustic glass, and an electrically operated rear liftgate.

