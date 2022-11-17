Tesla Model S Plaid reaches European shore, promises over 300 kmph top speed

Tesla Model S Plaid, the US EV manufacturer's flagship car, has reportedly arrived in the European market. Teslarati claims in a report that the deliveries of the Model S Plaid have started. The report claims that Tesla Model S Plaid owners in Germany have posted images of the Model S' Certificate of Conformity, which ensures that the good can move across Europe freely. The certificate also comes with important information about the product.

Also Read : ₹27 lakh discount! Mercedes hacks down EV prices in China to bolster sales

Speaking about the European market-specific Tesla Model S Plaid comes with a 300 kmph top speed. Also, they come with a tow hitch as standard fitment. When Tesla introduced the Model S Plaid in the US, its top speed was limited to 262 kmph. Later, Tesla upped the top speed to 281 kmph through an over-the-air (OTA) software update. The update came after another software release that introduced the Track mode to the Model S Plaid in the US market.

The European document also reveals that the maximum top speed of the Tesla Model S Plaid in the continent will come with 322 kmph speed capability. The European document also reveals that the Tesla Model S Plaid will require an optional Carbon Ceramic Brake kit, which would be available later this year at an amount of $20,000.

Speaking about the towing facility of the Tesla Model S Plaid, it is completely different in Europe than in the US. Vehicles that aren't officially approved to tow in the US may be approved in Europe, revealed the document. Interestingly, the US version of the Tesla Model S Plaid doesn't come with any tow hitch. However, the report claims that the tow hitch that has been approved in Europe to pull some 3,500-pound weight comes as a factory fitment.

First Published Date: