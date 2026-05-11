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Tesla Model S and Model X production ended in the US

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 11 May 2026, 08:46 am
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  • Tesla has ended production of the Model S and Model X, closing two of its earliest and most important EV nameplates.

The final Tesla Model S and Model X units have rolled out of the company’s Fremont manufacturing plant.
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Tesla has officially ended production of the Model S and Model X, with the last units of both electric vehicles rolling off the line at its Fremont facility. The move closes a long chapter for two models that helped build the company’s global identity and once stood at the centre of its premium EV strategy.

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The Model S was Tesla’s first mainstream electric car when it arrived in 2012, while the Model X followed in 2015 as the brand’s first SUV. Together, they played a major role in shaping Tesla’s early reputation and showing that electric vehicles could be both fast and desirable.

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Both nameplates remained on sale for years and went through repeated updates during their long production runs. Tesla continued refining their manufacturing processes, powertrains, battery technology and onboard features. Over time, the two EVs also received newer software and driver-assistance technology, including Tesla’s AutoPilot and Full Self Driving systems.

Also Read : New Tesla Roadster trademark filed. Is the new-gen electric sports car finally happening?

End of the road

The decision to phase out the two models was first signalled during Tesla’s earnings call in January this year. At the time, CEO Elon Musk said, “It’s time to bring the Model S and X programs to an end with an honourable discharge. We are really moving into a future that is based on autonomy, and so if you are interested in buying a Model S and X, now would be the time to order it. We expect to wind down the S and X production next quarter."

Sales of both flagships have been falling in recent years. In Tesla’s line-up, the Model 3 and Model Y have become the company’s core volume sellers and have long since taken over the role once held by the larger, more expensive models.

What comes next

At present, Tesla has not announced any direct successor for either the Model S or Model X. The company is expected to use the space freed up by its exit to set up a production area for its Optimus robots, pointing to a broader shift in its manufacturing priorities.

Also Read : How is Tesla doing everything right with Model Y L pricing? An analysis

India context

Tesla entered the Indian market in 2025 with the Model Y in standard and long-range versions. The lineup grew in 2026 with the Model Y L, a long-wheelbase version that adds a third row of seats and captain chairs in the second row. In India, the Model Y L is also the only version of the SUV offered with all-wheel drive.

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First Published Date: 11 May 2026, 08:46 am IST
TAGS: tesla model s model x tesla model s Tesla model x
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