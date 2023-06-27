BYD Dolphin unveiled with 427 km of range: 5 things you should know

BYD or Build Your Dreams just sells two electric cars in the Indian market, there is e6 MPV and Atto 3 crossover. However, in the global market, the brand has many electric vehicles on sale and now they have added another one. It is called Dolphin and is an electric hatchback. Here are five things to know about the BYD Dolphin.

BYD Dolphin: Variants and Dimensions

BYD has announced that they will offer the Dolphin in four variants. There will be Active, Boost, Comfort and Design. It will be sold in LHD as well as RHD configurations. The Dolphin measures 4,290 mm in length, is 1,770 mm wide with wing mirrors unfolded and has a height of 1,570 mm. It has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. The seats can split 60:40 allowing the 345-litre boot to be expanded to 1,310 litres when both seats are folded flat.

BYD Dolphin: Battery and range

The Dolphin will be offered with two battery packs, a 60.4 kWh with a WLTP-rated range of 427 km and a 44.9 kWh battery pack that will have a WLTP-rated range of 340 km in the Active variant and 310 km in the Boost variant. The smaller battery pack will be launched later. BYD is using its LFP Blade batteries for the Dolphin.

BYD Dolphin: Charging times

The battery can be charged using an 11 kW AC 3-phase charger. The owner can also use a 100 kW DC charger that can top up from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 29 minutes. Moreover, the electric hatchback also comes with VtoL or Vehicle to Load. This feature means that the Dolphin can power electrical appliances and can also charge using external devices.

Also Read : India-bound BYD Seal EV sees price cut in China amid Tesla's price war

BYD Dolphin: Performance

The 60 kWh version of Dolphin can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7 seconds. It is powered by an electric motor that is capable of producing 201 bhp and 290 Nm. The top speed is 160 kmph and there are four riding modes on offer - Sport, Normal, Economy, and Snow.

BYD Dolphin: Features

In terms of features, the BYD Dolphin will be equipped with a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, electric adjustment for the front seats, adaptive headlamps, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Decent Control, Automatic Vehicle Hold and much more.

Dolphin gets a Vehicle to Load function and a heat pump as standard.

There are also ADAS features on offer such as Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Brake, Lane Departure Prevention and Emergency Lane Keeping Assist.

First Published Date: