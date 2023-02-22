HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Model 3 Crashes In China Killing One, Autopilot Under Radar Again

Tesla Model 3 crashes in China killing one, Autopilot under radar again

Tesla Autopilot has been making headlines for all the wrong headlines for quite some time and it seems the latest one is from China. A Tesla Model 3 electric compact sedan hit three cars in Rui’an, Wenzhou, Zhejiang province of China before crashing into a bus. The accident took place on February 17 and killed one occupant of the EV, while the driver was injured.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Feb 2023, 12:31 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla cars have been involved in several accidents in recent times where Autopilot was engaged.
Tesla cars have been involved in several accidents in recent times where Autopilot was engaged.
Tesla cars have been involved in several accidents in recent times where Autopilot was engaged.
Tesla cars have been involved in several accidents in recent times where Autopilot was engaged.

Surveillance footage around the area has shown the electric vehicle almost crashing into an electric bicycle and several cars at an intersection before it came to a complete stop. Also, the car's brake light was not engaged during the accident, which raised the suspicion that the accident had Autopilot technology involved.

Also Read : Tesla cars are facing this new hurdle. Details here

While it is not confirmed yet if the Autopilot on the fateful Tesla Model 3 was on or not, the advanced driver assistance system is under the radar again after this accident. This comes at a time when the Autopilot driver assistance technology is already under scanner in the US, as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is probing into several accidents that took place in the country involving Tesla EVs that had the Autopilot on. No wonder, the latest incident in China will increase the headache for the EV manufacturer. Tesla China has already pledged that it will fully cooperate with the authority's investigation into the accident.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable | Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder | Not Applicable cc | Electric | Automatic
₹74.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The surveillance footage also revealed that the Tesla Model 3 was going so fast that after passing over a bridge, the EV almost landed on its front end. Its impact on the bus was massive. The EV hit three other cars before crashing into the bus, revealed a local police bulletin.

Speaking about the incident, Tesla China has issued a statement, urging people to not spread unverified information. Tesla China’s request comes amidst rumours emerging about the crash online, some of whom have pointed the blame to a potential fault in the EV. “We are very sad about this accident. We fully understand everyone’s concern about this accident. Currently, the local traffic police are investigating the cause of the crash, and we will do our best to cooperate with the authorities. We also ask everyone not to believe or spread unconfirmed information," Tesla China noted in its statement.

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2023, 12:31 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model 3 electric car electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 745 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Delhi_to_Jaipur_highway
Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours
Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
wheels-1813465_1920
Easy steps to ensure longer life of brake pads
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a clarification on recent social media posts claiming that it has issued a notification lifting ban imposed by NGT on 10 year old diesel and 15 year old petrol cars in Delhi.
NGT ban on old petrol, diesel cars in Delhi revoked? Centre clarifies

Latest News

Tesla Model 3 crashes in China killing one, Autopilot under radar again
Tesla Model 3 crashes in China killing one, Autopilot under radar again
Delhi bans bike taxis from city roads. What does it mean for riders' future?
Delhi bans bike taxis from city roads. What does it mean for riders' future?
This flying car could elevate motorsport to the skies
This flying car could elevate motorsport to the skies
Volvo hikes XC40, XC60, S90 and XC90 mild hybrid prices. Here's why
Volvo hikes XC40, XC60, S90 and XC90 mild hybrid prices. Here's why
What are the new standard safety features on 2023 Nissan Magnite?
What are the new standard safety features on 2023 Nissan Magnite?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city