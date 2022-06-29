Tesla may not have enough space for Elon Musk's return to office demands

Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants his employees to work from the office but the EV company may not have enough space to accommodate all the staff at the Fremont factory in California, reports The Information. The report claims that the plant doesn't have enough parking spots. Also, it has a weak internet connection for high-level productivity and lacks desk space as well.

The Fremont facility of Tesla has around 22,000 employees and some have said that 22,000 people simply can't work a full 40 hours onsite at once. They noted that initially, it seemed Elon Musk wanted just the executives to adhere to the new policy. However, now it seems to them that Musk intends for most employees to return to the office.

Tesla has had a space crunch at its Fremont plant for years, claims the report. The space crunch is so much that Tesla had to move at least one of its assembly lines to a tent-like structure at the facility. This was supposed to be temporary but now it has become permanent. Also, Tesla is planning to expand the factory further, which will further put pressure on the company's already lacking space.

Elon Musk a few weeks back indicated that his company is aiming to increase production at its plants substantially. This will eventually enhance the production volume of the automaker and help it to deliver more cars in a quicker manner to the customers. Increasing production requires more workers and at some point, the plant simply has no capacity remaining. Interestingly, the carmaker has already opened larger manufacturing facilities and moved its global headquarter to Texas from California.

