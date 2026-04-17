Tesla likely to launch three-row Model Y L in India next week: Report

Tesla is gearing up to launch the larger, six-seater version of its best-selling electric SUV in India, according to a Bloomberg report citing sources familiar with the development.

The EV in question is the Tesla Model Y L, a long-wheelbase, three-row version of the standard Model Y that broke cover in China last year. The six-seat configuration is aimed at buyers seeking more cabin space over the standard five-seat model, which Tesla began retailing in India in July 2025. If it comes to fruition, this will be the American EV-maker’s first new offering on our shores since it launched the standard model.

As per the report, the Model Y L could debut on our shores as early as next week. The SUV is currently manufactured only at Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory, which also serves as the export hub for India-bound Model Y units, including the standard and long-range variants.

The move comes as part of Tesla’s efforts to expand its portfolio in India without having to launch entirely new platforms. The company has witnessed lacklustre growth since its market debut and aims to improve its performance in a space where high import duties continue to impact pricing and demand.

In 2025, Tesla registered just 227 units of the Model Y in India, based on VAHAN data. The carmaker was expecting to use up its entire annual allocation of 2,500 units. However, with volumes staying lower than expected, discounts of up to ₹2 lakh were introduced in order to clear the inventory from its first batch of imports.

Globally, Tesla has been focusing on incremental updates and new variants such as the Model Y L to sustain demand amid increasing competition in the EV space. The company’s global sales declined in 2025 for the second consecutive year, with BYD overtaking it as the world’s top EV seller.

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Tesla Model Y L:

The Tesla Model Y L measures 179 mm longer with a 150 mm increase in its wheelbase, allowing for a six-seater configuration

The Model Y L was launched in China in August last year at a starting price of around 339,000 Yuan (approximately ₹45.97 lakh), positioning it above the standard Model Y. Tesla has already confirmed the model for markets such as Australia and New Zealand, with additional global rollouts expected in the near future.

The Model Y L’s wheelbase stretches by 150 mm to 3,040 mm, while overall length is also longer by 179 mm. This has resulted in an extended roofline and a larger quarter glass, and the variant further sets itself apart with 19-inch wheels, a blacked-out rear spoiler, a unique ‘YYY’ badging on the tailgate, and a new Starlight Gold colour scheme.

The Tesla Model Y L gets a bigger 16-inch infotainment screen, 18 speakers, and pillar-mounted air vents for the second and third rows

While the cabin layout largely remains unchanged, occupants are now treated to a 2+2+2 seating configuration with heated and ventilated captain seats in the second row. Third row passengers will have to make do with just heated seats.

The tech suite also gets revamped with a bigger 16-inch touchscreen infotainment paired with an 18-speaker sound system. The cabin features pillar-mounted air vents for the second and third rows.

Deliveries for the new Tesla Model Y L in China are set to commence later this year

The Tesla Model Y L is exclusively available in the Long Range spec, featuring dual motors and all-wheel drive. The front motor makes 190 bhp, while the rear motor delivers 265 bhp. With this, the electric SUV can make the 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.5 seconds before topping out at 201 kmph.

Power is derived from the same 82 kWh battery pack, ensuring a single-charge range of 751 km (CLTC). In case you wanted to compare, it is just 1 km more than the standard Model Y and is heavier by 96 kg.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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