Tesla Launches Model Y Premium RWD in India at 50.89 Lakh

Tesla has expanded its Model Y lineup in India with the launch of the new 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive. Priced at ₹50.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the new variant introduces a host of upgrades aimed at improving cabin comfort, technology and overall ownership experience.

The Model Y Premium joins Tesla's growing portfolio in India and will be offered alongside the recently launched six-seat Model Y L. Deliveries of the new variant are scheduled to commence in July 2026.

Refreshed Cabin with Premium Touches

One of the key highlights of the Model Y Premium is its redesigned interior. The electric SUV features an all-black cabin theme, including a black headliner and premium trim elements that give the interior a more sophisticated appearance.

Tesla has also introduced a larger 16-inch touchscreen for front-row occupants. The updated display is designed to offer improved responsiveness and quicker access to vehicle controls, navigation and entertainment functions. Customers can additionally opt for a Zen Grey interior finish, providing a more minimalist and contemporary cabin ambience.

Up to 500 km Range

The Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive offers a WLTP-certified driving range of up to 500 km on a single charge. Power comes from an electric motor that enables the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds.

Practicality remains a strong focus, with Tesla claiming up to 2,138 litres of storage capacity. The vehicle can accommodate up to five occupants and features power-folding rear seats to maximise cargo space when required.

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Model Y L Remains on Sale

The newly launched variant will be sold alongside the Model Y L, which arrived in India last month. Designed as a family-focused electric SUV, the six-seat model offers a claimed WLTP range of up to 681 km and can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.0 seconds.

Tesla says the Model Y L provides up to 2,539 litres of cargo capacity and has been engineered to maximise passenger comfort through its three-row seating layout. Prices for the Model Y L start at ₹61.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Financing and Ownership Benefits

To make ownership more accessible, Tesla is offering financing options for the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive with EMIs starting from ₹39,990 and a down payment of ₹6 lakh.

Tesla also highlighted its Home Charging Program, which is available across India, allowing owners to charge their vehicles conveniently at home. The company added that it will continue investing in retail outlets, service centres and charging infrastructure to support its expanding customer base in the country.

Both the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and Model Y L are now available for order in India through Tesla's official website and dealerships.

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