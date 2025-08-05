Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Launches First Supercharger In India. Check How Much A Full Charge Will Cost

Tesla launches first Supercharger in India. Check how much a full charge will cost

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 05 Aug 2025, 14:28 pm
The first Tesla V4 Superchargers are located at One BKC, in Mumbai, and are the first of the eight new Superchargers the brand plans to set up across the country.

The Tesla Charging station will have four 250 kW Superchargers and four 11 kW Destination Chargers
Tesla Model Y
Just weeks after announcing its foray into the market, Tesla has inaugurated its first Supercharger in India. The first Tesla V4 Superchargers are located at One BKC, in Mumbai, and are the first of the eight new Superchargers the brand plans to set up across the country. Tesla’s first charging station has a peak charging speed of 250 kW, while there are Destination Chargers (AC charger) available as well.

Tesla Supercharger Cost

The first Tesla Charging Station has four V4 supercharging stalls, equipped with DC fast chargers and four destination chargers. The 250 kW Supercharger is priced from 24 per kW. Considering the battery size on the Tesla Model Y, a full charge will cost about 1,800 on the Standard variant, and over 2,000 on the Long Range. On the other hand, the 11 kW Destination Charger is priced at 14 per kW, which reduces the cost to nearly half compared to the Supercharger. The payment process will be available on the Tesla app on your smartphone.

The Tesla Model Y India is the brand's first offering in India, and is available in Standard and Long Range variants

Tesla says that Model Y users will be able to juice up their batteries up to 267 km of range in just 15 minutes, using the Supercharger. Moreover, these chargers are owned and operated by Tesla, and have a 99.95 per cent uptime, promising a working charging no matter the time of the day.

That said, the charging speed will vary depending on several factors, including the battery's current state of charge and temperature. The Tesla Model Y will also guide you to the nearest supercharging station with its built-in navigation system. The car will automatically precondition the battery before arriving at the station for faster charging.

Tesla’s next Supercharger station will be located in Lower Parel, Thane and Navi Mumbai by September in and around Mumbai. The EV maker is also gearing up to launch its second experience centre in India in Delhi, and plans to install Supercharger stations in Aerocity, Noida, and Gurugram.

First Published Date: 05 Aug 2025, 14:28 pm IST
TAGS: Tesla Supercharger Tesla Tesla India Tesla Model Y Tesla Cars EV Charging
