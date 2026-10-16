Tesla India opens new Roadster bookings for 5 Lakh

Tesla has unveiled its redesigned second-generation Roadster electric sports car, featuring SpaceX-developed air thrusters that allow it to perform brief airborne manoeuvres. The electric car was showcased at a SpaceX test facility in Texas, USA, with Tesla targeting 2028 for the start of production. Meanwhile, reservations for the Roadster have opened on Tesla's Indian website, with an initial payment of ₹5.01 lakh.

Tesla Roadster bookings open in India

Tesla's Indian reservation website lists two configurations, Performance and Thrust, with an initial reservation payment of ₹5.01 lakh for both. However, the amount required does not end with this initial payment. Customers reserving the Performance version must pay an additional ₹45.05 lakh within 10 days, taking the total reservation amount to ₹50.06 lakh. For the Thrust configuration, the additional amount due within 10 days is ₹2.45 crore, taking the total to approximately ₹2.50 crore.

These amounts are reservation payments, not confirmed final ex-showroom prices. Tesla has yet to announce the Roadster's final pricing, India launch timeline or delivery schedule. The top-spec Rocket configuration is listed as available by invitation only.

Depending on the variant, the Roadster comes with either two seats or a single seat.

Tesla Roadster gets SpaceX-developed air thrusters

The biggest talking point of the new Roadster is its compressed-air thruster system, developed in collaboration with SpaceX. During the demonstration, the car was shown performing airborne manoeuvres, including a mid-air roll and a jump over other vehicles. Tesla says the technology will help deliver extreme acceleration, although the final production specifications and the road legality are still not confirmed.

The Roadster is expected to be offered in three configurations: Performance, Thrust and Rocket. The Performance version does not get rocket thrusters, while the Thrust version adds rear-facing acceleration boosters. The range-topping Rocket configuration features thrusters throughout the perimeter of the car and what Tesla describes as a full flight system. This version is listed as a single-seater and will be available only to selected customers through an invitation process. Also, the website says that it is not approved for public road use.

Beyond the thrusters, Tesla claims that all three configurations will feature a fan-powered suction system capable of generating up to 2G of downforce. The system was demonstrated by showing the Roadster driving upside down on a ramp. However, it remains to be seen how this technology will translate to real-world driving conditions and whether all the features showcased will make it to customer vehicles.

Tesla Roadster range and performance

Tesla has made ambitious performance claims for the new Roadster. The company says the electric sports car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in less than a second and achieve a top speed of more than 370 kmph.

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