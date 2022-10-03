Tesla Giga Berlin production ramps up to 2,000 cars per week

After crossing the milestone of making 1,000 units of Model Y every week, Tesla Giga Berlin has now touched another milestone. The Giga Berlin factory claims to have increased its vehicle production numbers to 2,000 units weekly. Tesla, on 2nd October, posted a tweet with an image claiming that it had started manufacturing 2,000 units of the Model Y electric cars at the Gigs Berlin factory. With this, the European plant of the US electric car manufacturer is already producing cars at a rate of 100,000 units every year.

This comes as a major achievement for the electric car brand, considering the challenging situation in the European market, especially the supply chain disruptions. This indicates that Tesla would be able to easily contribute at least 25,000 Model Y cars or more units in the fourth quarter. Interestingly, Tesla Giga Berlin is envisioned to produce more than 250,000 Model Y electric cars every year.

2k Model Y built at Giga Berlin this week 🤘 pic.twitter.com/4u4I517wdV — Tesla (@Tesla) October 1, 2022

The move comes as part of Tesla's production ramping up process in the recent past. The automaker's CEO Elon Musk had indicated that the OEM would focus on more vehicle production in an attempt to significantly reduce the waiting period of the customers who have been booking the Tesla cars. The move also comes as part of Tesla's attempt to grab more market share in the bulging electric car space.

Not only the Giga Berlin but other plants of the automaker, including Giga Texas and Giga Shanghai too, are in the process of significantly ramping up production numbers.

Currently, the entire output of the Tesla Giga Berlin factory is envisioned for the European market only. Cars produced in Germany are equipped with 2170-type cylindrical battery cells and are sold in Germany and several other markets across the European continent.

