HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Denies Malfunction To Blame For Deadly Crash Caught On Video In China

Tesla denies malfunction to blame for deadly crash caught on video in China

Data from the Tesla Model Y shows brakes had not been applied before the crash but the entire unfortunate incident is being further probed.
By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 14 Nov 2022, 14:59 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo: A Tesla car pictured at a charging point in Beijing, China. (REUTERS)
File photo: A Tesla car pictured at a charging point in Beijing, China. (REUTERS)
File photo: A Tesla car pictured at a charging point in Beijing, China. (REUTERS)
File photo: A Tesla car pictured at a charging point in Beijing, China.

Tesla Inc. said it will assist a police investigation into a fatal crash involving a Model Y sports utility in China earlier this month, while suggesting the incident wasn’t caused by a malfunction.  

Data taken from the car showed no proof the brake pedal had been applied before the crash, and video showed the brake lights remained off, the electric car maker said in a statement. Instead, the accelerator was heavily engaged in the lead up to the accident, which killed a motorcyclist and high-school student on a bicycle. Tesla said it will “actively provide any necessary aid" to the local police probe, which may involve a third-party investigator.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Made-in-China Tesla EVs for US? Elon Musk has a one-word response

The Nov. 5 accident in Chaozhou in Guangdong province also injured three people, including the driver. Video circulated on Chinese social media showed a white Model Y speeding until finally crashing. 

The public security bureau in Raoping County didn’t respond to phone calls from Bloomberg News seeking comment.

A verified user on the Chinese Twitter-like platform Weibo, posting under the title of “a family member of the driver," claimed the driver lost control for the the last 2.6 kilometers (1.6 miles) and though he had tried to apply the brakes, a technical problem must have caused the accident. 

While hundreds of people are estimated to die on China’s roads each day, crashes involving Teslas attract intense public interest, with footage quickly going viral on social media.

In a protest that garnered international attention, a Model 3 owner climbed atop a display vehicle at last year’s Shanghai auto show and yelled that she almost died because her Tesla’s brakes failed. The US carmaker, which initially enjoyed a red carpet welcome in China, finally made a public apology after facing criticism from local authorities and state-run media, without acknowledging any defect to the car.

First Published Date: 14 Nov 2022, 14:59 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Model Y EV Electric car electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks
Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Pedal power: Swedish cyclist travels to Egypt to raise climate awareness
Pedal power: Swedish cyclist travels to Egypt to raise climate awareness
Good news for auto component suppliers as they register growth this fiscal
Good news for auto component suppliers as they register growth this fiscal
Jeep Grand Cherokee launching this week: What to expect
Jeep Grand Cherokee launching this week: What to expect
Owner of a BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel car in Delhi? Read this
Owner of a BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel car in Delhi? Read this
Over 200 TVS iQube electric scooters delivered in Delhi in single day
Over 200 TVS iQube electric scooters delivered in Delhi in single day

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city