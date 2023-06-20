Tesla Cybertruck wearing camouflage spotted again as production inches closer

Will Tesla Cybertruck be offered in a factory-fitted camouflage wrap? That's a question of finding a strong foothold as a camouflage-wrapped Tesla Cybeetruck prototype has been spotted again in the wild. This is the second time in two weeks the camouflage-wrapped Cybertruck prototype has been spotted, raising speculations. The prototype has been spotted at a time when the Cybertruck is inching closer to its much-awaited production slated to commence in September 2023, much delayed since its first unveiling in 2019.

It is still not clear why Tesla decided to use a camouflage wrap on this particular test mule. Especially, when the automaker is known for not using camouflage wraps or paints, which is in complete contrast with the rest of the auto industry worldwide. There are multiple speculations regarding the Cybertruck prototype wrapped in camouflage cover. One is that the automaker is planning to bring a camouflage-painted version of the Cybertruck, while the other speculation is that the EV company is trying to garner more attention towards the electric pickup truck. However, Tesla has remained silent about this.

When the first camouflage-wrapped Tesla Cybertruck prototype was spotted a few days ago in Palo Alto in the US, Tesla CEO Elon Musk chimed in on a couple of tweets. He wrote, “Good thing we used camo lol."

The electric pickup truck was first unveiled in November 2019, when Musk announced that the base rear-wheel-drive variant will be available at a starting price of $39,900, while the AWD variant will come with a starting price of $49,000. Since then, a lot has changed and the Cybertruck's production has been delayed significantly. Now the automaker's website doesn't show the pricing and technical information of the Cybertruck on its official website. This has left potential customers wondering how much the final product will actually cost.

