Tesla Cybertruck to mark automaker's switch to a 48-volt system

Tesla is gearing up to switch to a 48-volt system from its current 12-volt system. The EV manufacturer revealed this during the recent 2023 Investor Day. The automaker said that the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck would be the first EV from the brand to receive an all-new 48-volt system. Interestingly, this would help Tesla to make a giant leap in the industry, as the majority of the automakers making electric cars have been using the 12-volt system.

Tesla has said that the first step for the automaker was switching from 12V lead-acid auxiliary batteries to 12V lithium-ion auxiliary batteries. This was announced in February 2021 and the technology was introduced to the updated Tesla Model S and Model X. Later on, the technology was also introduced to the Model 3 and Model Y in late 2021.

The automaker claims the new lithium-ion batteries are expected to withstand the lifetime of a car, which means the owner will not require to be worried about a battery replacement. Also, this has enabled the automaker to equip the cars with a smaller size and lightweight battery pack.

Speaking about the upcoming 48-volt system in Tesla cars, the new technology will reduce the current by a factor of four, compared to the 12V systems. The spike in voltage is necessary as the power requirement for onboard electrical devices steadily increases. Also, the 12V system's wires are becoming thick, heavy and costly.

The upcoming 48-volt systems onboard the new Tesla cars will enable the automaker to make its EVs lightweight. Also, this technology will help in reducing costs significantly, while at the same time, efficiency would increase substantially. With the carmaker already confirmed the introduction of new 12-volt battery technology, expect more details to be revealed in the coming days.

First Published Date: