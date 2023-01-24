Tesla Cybertruck's windshield can be bent through heat. Details here

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited electric vehicles in the world, and new details about it have emerged through a patent filed by the automaker. The patent filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) reveals that the windshield of the Tesla Cybertruck will come with a feature that allows it to be bent through heat. The document reveals how the automaker may use glass with strong curvatures for the EV's windshield and details how these surfaces can be manufactured.

Clearly, this windshield technology is another unique feature of the Tesla Cybertruck. In its patent filing, the US automaker has mentioned how applying localized heat to a portion of its glass surfaces could allow the forming of a feature line, which will eventually help the glass to be bent.

Also Read : Citroen eC3 vs Tata Tiago EV: What should be your pick?

Tesla provided details about how automotive glass structures can have curves and feature lines in its patent filing. It also mentioned how the same could be formed. It claims that one of the example methods for that is to apply localized heat to a location of substantially planar glass structure and bend the glass at that location to form a feature line. "The bending can be formed to have a radius of curvature of between 2 mm and 5 cm. Additional layers of curved or joined glass layers may further be included to form a curved multi-layer glass structure for automotive use," reads the document.

Tesla has also said that this technique can be applied in a car, a truck, a semi-truck and so on. The patent images clearly show a Cybertruck as an example. With the Cybetruck ready to get this technology, other Tesla cars too can receive similar technology in the near future, as the EV manufacturer has hinted. However, it is not confirmed which models would get that.

First Published Date: