Tesla Cybertruck receives Off-Road mode with locking differentials and more

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 May 2024, 11:43 AM
Tesla has started addressing concerns of consumers about missing features by introducing new advanced technology-aided features for the EV through over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

Tesla Cybertruck was launched about five months ago after a lot of delay. While the pure electric pickup truck came as one of the most awaited vehicles of all time, it missed some key features one can expect to find in any modern pickup. Many consumers and automobile enthusiasts pointed out those missing features. It seems that Tesla has started addressing those concerns as it is introducing new advanced technology-aided features for the EV through over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

The latest software update for the pickup truck brings features like locking differentials and other off-road oriented features to the Tesla Cybertruck. The Off-Road mode offers features to the Cybertruck owners that help them avoid problems while tackling rough terrains. The new Off-Road mode for the electric pickup truck claims to improve the handling of the EV over rocks, gravel, deep snow and sand. The locking differentials are available on the dual motor, an all-wheel-drive variant of the EV. The triple motor-equipped variant of the electric vehicle has a front-locking differential, while a virtual rear-locked differential remains always on in Overland mode.

The Tesla Cybertruck also comes with Trail Assist, which makes managing low-speed cruising of the EV over uneven terrains easier for the driver. This feature allows the driver to focus on steering the EV and keeping it away from trouble. The EV also received a new Baja mode, which promises to improve the Cybertruck's balance and handling when the driver sets the Stability Assist to minimal. This feature works with Hill Ascent Control and Hill Descent Control.

Tesla also claims to have improved the pickup truck's ability to estimate a payload and adjust the adaptive suspension accordingly. The EV also promises to perform better on slippery surfaces after the new updates. Also, there is a new CyberTent mode that levels the suspension so you can sleep on a flat surface. It also keeps the lights on and the outlets powered, claims Tesla.

First Published Date: 01 May 2024, 11:43 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model X electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Luxury car Tesla Cybertruck Cybertruck
