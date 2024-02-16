Tesla Cybertruck owners complain of rusting. Yes, already

The last thing one would expect when he or she drives home a new vehicle is that it will begin to rust in a few months. This is especially if one has paid upwards of $61,000 or approximately ₹50 lakhs. But while the Tesla Cybertruck may carry an expensive price sticker and boast of some extremely impressive capabilities, it is now being reported that several owners are observing very initial signs of rusting.

A majority of complaints are coming from Tesla Cybertruck owners in California and they say they are unsure if they should use water to wash their EVs

The Cybertruck is the most-awaited electric vehicle (EV) from Tesla and deliveries officially began in November of 2023. The AWD version of the model starts at $80,000 or approximately ₹66 lakhs while the range-topping version is at around $100,000 or approximately ₹83 lakh. And yet, some owners have reportedly complained that the shine on their purchase is diminishing and that the stainless steel bodies are developing rust.

While this has not been verified independently by any agency or by Tesla, the complains have been raised on a forum on cybertruckownersclub.com where one owner wrote that after two days of rainfall, there were tiny flecks of rust on the outer body of his Cybertruck. He claimed he is from California.Another owner with a similar complaint said he had reached out to a Tesla service center where employees informed him that he will have to wait a month for the repairs because the tools required were not immediately available.

What is potentially alarming for these customers is that they say they don't know if they should use water to wash their Cybertruck from here on. They also wonder that if majority of the problems are being seen on Cybertruck models in California, the problem could be far more in the times to come for owners who are further north in the country where road salt is generously used. Then there is the larger issue of why rusting has emerged as early as in just a few months. Body rust on car models is not uncommon but usually happens far more gradually, spread over several years.

