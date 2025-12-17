Tesla Cybertruck beats Ford F-150 to earn IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) recently published its final set of safety ratings for 2025, and among the 16 vehicles to earn awards this year, the Tesla Cybertruck stands out for more than one reason. The all-electric pickup secured a Top Safety Pick+ rating, sitting alongside the Toyota Tundra crew cab as the only two pickup trucks to receive it this year. The result is particularly notable given that several high-volume models, including the Ford F-150, Jeep Gladiator and Ram 1500 crew cab, failed to qualify under the latest criteria.

IIHS tested 20 new vehicles as part of the final cycle, with awards reserved for models that met stringent benchmarks across factors such as crashworthiness, pedestrian protection and headlamp rating. To earn the top-tier “plus" rating, a “good" rating was mandatory in both the small overlap front crash and side impact tests, along with acceptable or good performance in pedestrian front crash prevention and headlights across all trims. The Cybertruck met these thresholds after undergoing key structural updates midway through the model year.

How did the Cybertruck perform?

According to IIHS evaluation data, Tesla introduced changes to the Cybertruck’s front underbody structure and footwell beginning with models built after April 2025. These updates were aimed at improving occupant protection in driver-side small overlap front crashes, which has become increasingly challenging with increasingly stricter protocols. With these revisions in place, the Cybertruck secured “good" ratings in small overlap front, moderate overlap front and side impact tests.

The electric pickup also performed strongly in crash avoidance and mitigation assessments. Its pedestrian front crash prevention system and headlights were both rated “good," satisfying one of the main criteria for Top Safety Pick+ eligibility. While secondary evaluations such as seat belt reminder effectiveness and LATCH ease of use were rated marginal and acceptable, respectively, these factors do not currently influence award qualification, although they may still matter to buyers.

Growing standards of safety

The Cybertruck offers a total combined output of 845 hp when its Beast Mode is activated. The front-drive unit alone makes around 300 hp. And while it may be large, Tesla says Cybertruck can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds.

The Cybertruck’s recognition comes at a time when it is harder for traditional pickups to adapt to evolving safety standards. Models such as the F-150 and the Ram 1500 were not awarded this year, not for the lack of safety equipment, but because of difficulty in meeting newer scenarios. This highlights how structural and platform-level updates are becoming essential for top safety ratings.

It is worth noting that, while the Cybertruck succeeded in getting the top safety award from IIHS, it still does not meet European standards of safety. As of late 2025, the model is not officially sold in the region. European regulations place strict requirements on pedestrian protection, impact absorption zones and exterior edge radii, all of which conflict with the Cybertruck’s angular stainless-steel bodywork.

It additionally weighs approximately 3.5 tonnes, which requires it to have a speed limiter and reinforced braking systems. The Cybertruck does not currently have these, and there is no official word on whether Tesla is actively developing a version that meets EU standards.

For now, the Cybertruck remains a North America-focused product, where its unconventional design remains compatible with US safety standards. Despite the polarising form factor, the pickup still manages to meet some of the most demanding benchmarks currently in force, something that even the best-selling models in the segment are struggling to achieve.

