Tesla Cybertruck likely to get vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging capability

Tesla has finally produced the Cybertruck at its Texas Giga plant, two years behind schedule. The EV manufacturer will start full-fledged production of the electric pickup truck in September this year and will scale up the rollout pace from 2024. Meanwhile, the automaker has hinted that the Tesla Cybertruck will come equipped with bi-directional charging technology, which will allow the EV to charge another electric vehicle.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM
Tesla hints that the Cybertruck has enough battery power to charge another Tesla EV through bi-directional charging technology.

During the 2023 Investor Day, Tesla hinted that its future electric cars will come with bi-directional charging technology. However, the automaker didn't reveal what type of bi-directional charging will be offered. A Tesla colouring book offered at the brand's service centre has revealed that the Cybertruck may get this technology. The colouring book has a page with a caption, saying that Cybertruck has enough battery power to charge a Tesla. This has fuelled speculation that the EV would come with the capability to charge another Tesla car. Also, in 2021, a Twitter user asked Tesla CEO Elon Musk if the Cybertruck's battery could power his home, to which Musk responded “Yes."

The caption on the colouring book suggests that Tesla might offer vehicle-to-vehicle charging. It's not revealed if the electric pickup truck would also come with other types of bi-directional charging capabilities like vehicle-to-load (V2L), vehicle-to-home (V2H), and vehicle-to-grid (V2G). The production version of the Tesla Cybertruck might get a 120V or 240V socket to charge external appliances or another EV.

Interestingly, rival electric trucks like the Ford F-150 Lightning already offer this feature, which allows the EV to charge another electric vehicle using bi-directional charging technology. Tesla is yet to reveal the battery size of the Cybertruck, which leaves us speculating about the battery pack's specifications.

First Published Date: 16 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST
