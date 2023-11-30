Tesla Cybertruck deliveries to begin shortly: What does it mean for Elon Musk?

Tesla Cybertruck is the world's most-awaited electric vehicle (EV) and its unveil to delivery timeline has stretched almost four years. That's quite a wait for an EV that's often described to be as unconventional as the CEO of the company behind it. Whether one is in awe or extremely critical, it is generally agreed by all that both Cybertruck and Elon Musk have a lot to prove, achieve and establish, still.

Musk is the world's wealthiest person and his meteoric rise has been powered primarily by the rise and spread of Tesla across the globe. Here is a now-Austin headquartered company that has left car manufacturers with decades of legacy to bite the proverbial dust, as its EVs race to the top of sales charts. What iPhone and Apple are to the world of smartphones is perhaps what Model 3, Model Y and Tesla as a whole is to the world of EVs - elites. But while Apple has trudged a rather careful path with each new iteration of its iPhone, the Cybertruck is a massive departure from any other Tesla and in fact, any other vehicle anywhere in the world.

Tesla offers EVs like the Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y at present in markets across the world. Two of these are electric sedans and the other two are electric SUVs. Joining the family now is the Cybertruck, the first-ever electric pick-up from Tesla. But it is like nothing else anywhere.

The Cybertruck was first showcased to the world in 2019, a time when calamities like Covid-19 and Musk taking over Twitter - and renaming it 'X' - had not yet hit the real and virtual worlds, respectively. Sure, Musk was in the top-10 list of wealthiest at the time but he would only go on to take the crown in the years that followed. He did a lot in these years but what he couldn't was ensure delivery timelines promised were met with. Around two million who reserved a unit at least have been waiting since.

It isn't as if the Cybertruck is universally loved. Often described as unimaginative in its design and potentially wayward with its engineering in the past, here is a Tesla that has divided opinions like few other vehicles have in recent memory. At the unveil itself, its claim of impact-proof glasses was literally shattered! But love and hate are likely to be as much a part of the Cybertruck's legacy as these already are in the legacy of Musk.

At a special event in the US on Thursday, a grand total of 10 Cybertruck units will be handed over to people who are likely to be Tesla employees. But reports suggest Tesla is looking to complete 10,000 deliveries by the time December comes to a close. In 2024, Cybertruck deliveries are reportedly set at 1.20 lakh units. But will an EV as unconventional as this be able to plough its way to high production volumes without burning through cash? The answer may be the biggest test of Musk's eccentric approach to doing business.

