HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Cybercab To Have Two Seats, Musk To Discuss Fsd Plans At ‘we, Robot’ Event

Elon Musk to discuss Tesla Cybercab plans at ‘We, Robot’ event

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 10 Oct 2024, 09:16 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla is set to unveil the Cybercab, their upcoming two-seater robotaxi with butterfly-wing doors and Full Self-Driving tech. Elon Musk is additionall
...
Tesla robotaxi
Tesla robotaxis, called Cybercab, are set to be limited to a two-seater with butterfly-wing doors. CEO Musk is also reportedly planning to allow Tesla customers to utilise their private vehicles as robotaxis when not in use. (REUTERS)
Tesla robotaxi
Tesla robotaxis, called Cybercab, are set to be limited to a two-seater with butterfly-wing doors. CEO Musk is also reportedly planning to allow Tesla customers to utilise their private vehicles as robotaxis when not in use.

Tesla's robotaxi is set to have two front seats and butterfly-wing doors and CEO Elon Musk is expected to discuss deploying the Full Self-Driving assistance software on Semi big rig, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The billionaire is expected to make the announcement when the electric-vehicle maker unveils the robotaxi at a highly anticipated event on Thursday, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus ES
Engine Icon2487.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 56.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw I4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW i4
BatteryCapacity Icon83.9 kWh Range Icon590 Km
₹ 72.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Id.7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.7
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon621 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : BYD wants to build cars in India, but has no signal of investment rules easing

However, the timeline for deployment of the vehicle, dubbed Cybercab, is not certain yet.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Industry watchers and investors expect the company to announce a timeline for the launch of the vehicle and details on how it plans to bring customers on to a potential ride-hail app during the event.

Also Read : GM hints at cheaper electric pickup boasting 350-mile range 

"We should hear more about the production timeline and when they go live most likely ... We do think that this will take time to ramp up certainly, anywhere from six months to a year," said Ken Mahoney, CEO of Tesla investor Mahoney Asset Management.

Suggested watch: How well does the Xiaomi SU7 electric car take on rivals?

Musk has also brought up the possibility of Tesla owners letting their cars run as robotaxis when they are not in use.

Tesla's "We, Robot" event, a likely allusion to Isaac Asimov's iconic collection of science fiction stories, I, Robot, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. PT at Warner Bros Hollywood studio.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 10 Oct 2024, 09:16 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle ev Tesla robotaxi autonomous cars autonomous vehicles

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.