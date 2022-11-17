HT Auto
Tesla cuts car delivery waiting time again in China

Tesla has again reduced waiting time for the Model Y and Model 3 in China.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Nov 2022, 16:30 PM
Tesla Model Y is the carmaker's second best-seller around the world with more than 11 units selling every hour.
Tesla has reduced the delivery waiting time for all its Model 3 and Model Y cars in China. The latest reduction in delivery waiting time has lowered the waiting period to a minimum of one week, as Tesla has mentioned on its website. The US electric car manufacturer added to its EV inventory in Shanghai at its fastest pace ever in October, revealed data from China Merchants Bank International (CMBI). This move comes at a time when several auto manufacturers and investors are bracing for a downturn in the world's largest car market, claims a report by Reuters.

(Watch: Viral video of Tesla Model Y going out of control, causing havoc in China)

Interestingly, Tesla announced a price cut for the Model 3 and Model Y cars in China last month in an attempt to boost sales in the country, which is one of the largest markets for the automaker in the world. Tesla offered an additional debate for the buyers in China who take delivery this month and buy insurance from one of Tesla's partners.

Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
This is not the first time Tesla announced a waiting time reduction in China. The EV manufacturer had announced similar moves in the country several times over the last few months. This came in line with Tesla CEO Elon Musk's announcement earlier this year to reduce the waiting time period and boost the delivery volume of Tesla cars significantly. The automaker not only increased the production volume in China but in other plants as well. This has helped the automaker to reduce the waiting period for customers substantially in all major markets, especially in China, the US and in Europe.

The waiting time reduction from Tesla also comes at a time when the car brand is claimed to be dealing with a severe supply chain crisis, which has emerged due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has already talked about this quite a few times.

First Published Date: 17 Nov 2022, 16:30 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle
