HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Ceo Elon Musk Invites Worker Union To Hold Vote At Its California Plant

Tesla CEO Elon Musk invites worker union to hold vote at its California plant

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been known for opposing the worker unions.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Mar 2022, 07:42 AM
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (REUTERS)
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (REUTERS)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been criticised several times for opposing worker unions at the electric car major's plant. But, in a surprising move, he on Thursday said that he has invited labour union United Auto Workers (UAW) to hold a vote at the company's California plant.

(Also Read: Tesla bullish on getting approval to start production in its German factory)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Elon Musk's announcement comes as the Tesla CEO criticized the Biden administration and Democrats for a proposal to give union-made, US-built electric vehicles an additional $4,500 tax incentive. This would help the automakers such as Ford and General Motors, who have been making EVs and have strong connections with UAW. Tesla on the other hand, so far refrained from endorsing worker unions. Tesla and foreign automakers do not have unions at their US factories.

In his tweet on Thursday, Musk said the real challenge was the negative unemployment in Bay Area, and not compensating people well would make them leave as they have many offers. "I'd like hereby to invite UAW to hold a union vote at their convenience. Tesla will do nothing to stop them," Musk wrote.

US President Joe Biden has often praised the electric vehicle efforts made by Detroit automakers like General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co, even though they sell fewer EVs than Tesla. On the other hand, Biden never mentioned Tesla's name. This irked Elon Musk and the Tesla CEO criticised the Biden administration openly in a series of tweets. The latest move to call UAW to hold an election seems to be in connection with that.

Musk has also faced the ire of the US National Labor Relations Board, which last year ruled the company violated US labour law and ordered Tesla to direct him to delete a 2018 tweet saying employees would lose their stock options if they formed a union.

In the last few months, the EV maker has been hit by a string of lawsuits on racial discrimination and sexual harassment by current and former workers. A lawsuit was also filed accusing Tesla of failing for years to address widespread racist conduct at its Fremont assembly plant.

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2022, 07:42 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla electric car elon musk electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

BMW tunes 3.0-litre B58 engine to generate 370 hp, to power host of cars
BMW tunes 3.0-litre B58 engine to generate 370 hp, to power host of cars
Tesla Model 3 stops on highway, gets hit by two other vehicles killing driver
Tesla Model 3 stops on highway, gets hit by two other vehicles killing driver
Tesla CEO Elon Musk invites worker union to hold vote at its California plant
Tesla CEO Elon Musk invites worker union to hold vote at its California plant
Ferrari doesn't see Ukraine crisis impacting its supply chain
Ferrari doesn't see Ukraine crisis impacting its supply chain
Volkswagen, Porsche latest automakers to donate 1 mln Euros for Ukraine relief
Volkswagen, Porsche latest automakers to donate 1 mln Euros for Ukraine relief

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city