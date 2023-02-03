Tech giant Xiaomi’s maiden electric car leaked online, to rival Tesla Model 3

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi will soon foray into the electric vehicle market and the company’s all-electric offering has been a secret, until now. With the launch still about a year away, images of Xiaomi’s maiden electric car were leaked online showcasing the four-door EV’s face and coupe styling. The leaked images also confirm the name of the model as MS11.

Xiaomi has been testing the MS11 EV for a while now and the all-electric offering is said to be in the final stages of testing. The Xiaomi MS11 will be a rival to the Tesla 3 and hopes are high for the model that will go on sale in China first. The leaked images reveal a bug-inspired design reminiscent of the Model 3 to quite an extent. The front misses out on the grille completely with a large air intake in the bumper and sweptback headlamps that integrate the LED DRLs.

Also Read : Xiaomi plans of $10 billion car project may hit regulatory roadblock

The coupe roofline, glass roof and large alloy wheels add good looks to the electric car

Some users also pointed out that the MS11 looks identical to the BYD Seal luxury electric sedan, which is another Chinese electric offering and is set to arrive in India later this year. The leaked images also reveal what appears to be a glass roof and the coupe roofline on the sedan while the rear gets LED taillights connected by an LED strip running across the boot lid. Other highlights include the large alloy wheels, Wilwood brakes and a LiDAR sensor that promises autonomous driving on the vehicle.

There’s no word on the powertrain and battery options yet but Xiaomi is expected to bring the MS11 EV at different price points to make sure the model is affordable over the more expensive rivals. While the car will make its way to international markets at a later stage, it needs to be seen if India is on the radar of the tech giant as far as its electric mobility plans are concerned. Do note that Xiaomi remains one of the biggest tech players in India with its smartphones, gadgets, home devices, and more.

Xiaomi has already announced its plans to invest $10 billion in the car business, while its car factory will be open in Beijing with an output of 300,000 vehicles per annum. The Xiaomi MS11 EV is set to enter production in 2024.

First Published Date: