TATA.ev reveals four-pronged strategy to ease how India charges electric cars. Here's a lowdown

TATA.ev, the electric vehicle subsidiary of the Tata group, launched a new initiative in charging infrastructure, christening it ‘Open Collaboration 2.0’, on Thursday. Under this initiative, the EV maker has announced four major moves - installation of mega-chargers, setting up a unified call centre to alleviate EV customer queries, simplifying EV charger payments and auditing the current chargers and giving them a TATA.ev verified badge if they ‘meet standards’.

Looking at addressing the evolving requirements - and concerns - of Indian electric car buyers, Tata.ev claims it is focusing big time on factors such as charger visibility, speed, reliability and interoperability.

Also Read : 2025 Tata Tigor gets a new top end variant. Here’s what the new variant has to offer

TATA.ev Mega chargers

Tata.ev announced that it will be installing new mega charger facilities in multiple locations with 120 kW capacity. In the initial phase of the installation, the manufacturer will be installing 500 of these across India. These chargers will be installed at convenient locations and will also have basic amenities like washrooms. The manufacturer also highlighted that these charging booths are designed to be reliable and that they are aiming to place 4 guns at every location. However, the implementation may differ at each location depending on the available resources.

These mega chargers will also be manned by staff in specific locations, similar to what we are used to seeing at traditional ICE fueling stations. TATA.ev customers will enjoy up to a 25 per cent discount at these chargers and while the charger will be open for all EV owners to charge, the priority for access will be reserved for Tata customers.

Also Read : Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Editions launched, prices start at ₹24.85 lakh

TATA.ev Unified payments and help desk

The manufacturer under this initiative is aiming to enable seamless payments across its charging stations. A charging station user will be able to pay via a single RFID card across various charge point operators to simplify charging station payments. Furthermore, payments will also be integrated with the iRA.ev app and there is an effort being made to enable a single payment app across different chargers by the manufacturer.

A call centre will also be set up to assist with all charger and charging-related queries. The help desk will be able to allow for a seamless home charging experience, provide SOS solutions for charging issues, assist 24 by 7 for public charging queries and assist with planning a trip.

Also watch: Tata Curvv EV review: Can electric power charge up compact SUV game?

TATA.ev Verified charging stations

In order to improve the currently available charging infrastructure, the brand will also be taking on the task of auditing the condition of these chargers and rating them on a 5-point scale. These ratings will be shown in the iRA.ev application along with images of the station. The chargers which get a 4-star rating or above will be given .ev verified status.

With the growing electric vehicle market, customers have started facing issues like ICE vehicles parking in EV spots thereby blocking charging spots, broken chargers, inconvenient charging spots and charging spots occupied by various street-side businesses. Open Collaboration 2.0 seems like an effort which will solve these issues and help give EVs the push they require. However, the EV maker must implement the scheme without flaws as it has pictured it for the electric vehicle market to flourish further.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: