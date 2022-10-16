HT Auto
Tata Tigor EV to BYD Atto 3: Top safe and affordable electric cars in India

Indian electric market is growing bigger with several automakers launching their respective products in the segment.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Oct 2022, 10:49 AM
BYD Atto 3 comes as the latest entrant in the Indian electric car market.
The electric car market in India is growing fast, with several automakers bringing in their new products. While people are excited to discuss these electric cars' range, battery and other specifications, safety details are something not many are paying attention to. However, the safety of a vehicle is as important as other parameters for the consumers who opt to buy new cars, be it an electric one or an internal combustion engine-driven one.

Here are the top safe and affordable electric cars available in India.

Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor EV is the first-ever electric car in the country, which is made in India and comes with a four-star Global NCAP safety rating. Tested in August 2021, the Tata Tigor EV scored 12 points out of 17 for adult protection and 37.24 points out of 49 for child protection. It proved as a stable car during a frontal crash test conducted at 64 kmph speed. It has dual front airbags and a standard Seat Belt Reminder (SBR) for drivers and passengers. The Tata Tigor Ev in India is priced from 12.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

BYD Atto 3

BYD Atto 3 is the latest entrant in the Indian electric car market. The Chinese EV scored a four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test right after its introduction in the Indian market. The car scored 91 per cent in adult occupant protection ad 89 per cent in the child occupant protection segment. The EV that was tested by the Euro NCAP had dual front airbags, belt pre-tensioner, belt load limiter, and side head airbag as standard. BYD is yet to announce the price of its Atto 3 electric SUV.

Hyundai Kona EV

Hyundai Kona EV scored a five-star safety rating in the ANCAP crash test. The Kona EV scored 35.07 out of 37.00 during the frontal-offset impact test by the ANCAP in Australia. Hyundai Kona EV in India is available for 23.84 - 24.03 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV has received a five-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test. The electric SUV received 90 per cent adult occupant protection and 85 per cent child occupant protection. It gets front airbags, side head airbags, seatbelt reminders etc. The SUV comes priced between 22.58 lakh and 26.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

