Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV top variant spec comparison: price, battery pack, range, features

Indian automaker Tata Motors just launched a comprehensive update of its entry-level electric hatchback, the Tiago EV. The Tata Tiago EV , as per the company, aims to democratise EV tech to everyone in the country. However, the electric hatchback from Tata Motors will have to fend off the MG Comet EV , which, owing to its proportions, makes for a great buy, especially in urban environments. How will the two small electric vehicles fare against each other? Let's find out:

Tata Motors' updated Tiago EV competes directly with the urban-centric MG Comet EV, with the Tiago offering superior battery capacity, driving range, and equipment levels at an identical price point

Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV: Battery Pack and Power

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV is powered by a 24-kWh battery pack, which is the long-range battery pack offered by the Indian automaker on the electric hatchback. Additionally, the power from the battery pack is sent to a permanent magnet synchronous motor placed on the front axle, producing 73.75 bhp and 114 Nm of torque.

The MG Comet EV, on the other hand, is powered by a 17.3-kWh battery pack sending power to a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor mounted on the rear axle, producing a peak power output of 41.43 bhp and 110 Nm of torque.

Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV: Range

The Tata Tiago EV offers a range of up to 285 km with the 24-kWh battery pack, whereas the MG Comet EV offers up to 230 km.

Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV: Dimensions

The Tata Tiago EV measures 3,825 mm in length, 1,684 mm in width and 1,562 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,400 mm. The MG Comet EV, on the other hand, measures 2,974 mm in length, 1,505 mm in width and 1,640 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,010 mm.

Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV: Features

The Tata Tiago EV boasts a host of features, including a 360-degree camera, blind view monitor, rear wiper and washer, front auto defogger, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, 10.25-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, floating digital instrument cluster, multiple driving modes, cruise control, autofold ORVM, electric boot release, cooled glovebox, rear AC vents, front armrest with storage and all four power windows with automatic up and down for driver side, among others.

Also Read : Want to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift? Everything you should know

The MG Comet EV, on the other hand, boasts a feature list which includes a 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.24-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system, a rotary gear selector, front passenger one-touch tumble seat, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, steering-mounted audio controls, rear parking camera, power folding ORVMs, four-speaker audio system and leatherette seats, among others.

Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV: Price

The Tata Tiago EV is priced at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for its top Creative variant, while the MG Comet EV Blackstorm variant is priced similarly at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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