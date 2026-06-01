Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Tiago Ev Vs Mg Comet Ev Base Variants Comparison: Price And Specifications

Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV base variants comparison: Price and specifications

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 01 Jun 2026, 09:16 am
Follow us on:

Tata Tiago EV directly competes with MG Comet EV in the affordable entry-level electric hatchback segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.

Tata Tiago EV directly competes with MG Comet EV in the affordable entry-level electric hatchback segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
View Personalised Offers on
Tata Tiago EV
Check Offers

Tata Motors launched the Tiago EV facelift in India just a few days ago, which brings a significant overhaul to the electric hatchback. The Tiago was launched in India alongside the Tata Tiago facelift. Despite carrying some similarities, this time, Tata Motors has given the electric hatchback a significant distinctive look, which easily differentiates the EV from its ICE-powered sibling.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

BMW 5 Series
₹ 74.4 Lakhs Onwards
Grab Offer Now
BMW X7
₹ 1.26 - 1.33 Cr
Grab Offer Now
BMW X5
₹ 93.6 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Grab Offer Now
BMW 3 Series LWB
₹ 62 - 65 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.99 - 9.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

The new Tata Tiago EV is available in four trim choices across two battery options: Smart 19, Pure+ 19, Pure+ 24, and Creative+ 24. The battery pack choices are a 19.2 kWh and a 24 kWh unit, promising up to 285 kmph of maximum range on a single charge. The electric hatchback is priced between 6.99 lakh and 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant and when the customers opt for outright purchase. There is a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme on offer as well, which brings down the sticker price to 4.69 lakh and commands a battery rental of 2.60 per kilometre.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago EV
BatteryCapacity Icon24 kWh Range Icon285 km
₹ 6.99 - 9.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 7.50 - 10 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64 kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 km
₹ 17.99 - 20.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon52.9 kWh Range Icon449 km
₹ 14.10 - 18.60 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
MG M9 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon90 kWh Range Icon548 km
₹ 75.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

The direct competitor of the Tata Tiago EV, the MG Comet EV, a small urban commuter hatchback, comes priced between 7.63 lakh and 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, the MG Comet EV is also available with a BaaS scheme, under which it is available at 4.99 lakh, while the battery rental per kilometre is 3.20. The Comet EV is available across six trim options: Executive, Excite, Excite FC, Exclusive, Exclusive FC, and Blackstorm.

Specifications Comparison MG Comet EV Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]
Engine N/A N/A
Transmission Automatic Automatic
Mileage N/A N/A
Fuel Type Electric Electric
Check detailed comparison

If you are planning to buy an affordable electric hatchback, and the Tiago EV and Comet EV are on your shortlist, and the budget is tight, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the base variants of these two cars, which are the Smart 19 for Tata Tiago EV and Executive for MG Comet EV.

Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV base variants: Price

Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV: Base variant price comparison
Tata Tiago EV Smart 19MG Comet EV Executive
Price (ex-showroom) 6.99 lakh 7.63 lakh
BaaS 4.69 lakh + 2.60/km 4.99 lakh + 3.20/km

The Tata Tiago EV Smart 19, which is the base variant of the electric hatchback, comes priced at 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, MG Comet EV's base variant Executive is priced at 7.63 lakh (ex-showroom). When it comes to purchasing these electric hatchbacks outright, the Tata Tiago EV's base trim is the most affordable among the two.

On the other hand, when it comes to BaaS, the Tiago EV is again the most affordable with a sticker price of 4.69 lakh, in comparison to the MG Comet EV's 4.99 lakh pricing. The battery rental too is 0.60 less for the Tiago EV, at 2.60 per kilometre.

Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV base variants: Specifications

Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV base variants: Specification comparison
Tata Tiago EVMG Comet EV
Battery pack19.2 kWh17.3 kWh
Maximum range (ARAI)226 km230 km
Maximum power61 bhp41.42 bhp
Maximum torque110 Nm110 Nm

The base variant of the Tata Tiago EV offers slightly more power than the MG Comet EV's base trim, thanks to its slightly bigger battery pack. However, the range claimed is slightly lower for the Tiago EV. Both the electric hatchbacks promise the same torque.

When it comes to charging time, which is a major concern for electric vehicle owners, the Tiago EV gets an edge, with its DC fast charging tech. The Tiago EV claims to be capable of adding 100 km of range with just 18 minutes of charging. It can top up from 10-80% in just 35 minutes using a 30 kW DC fast charger, while a 7.2 kW AC charger can top it up 10-100% in 2.6 hours. A 3.3 kW AC charger does the same in 6.9 hours. On the other hand, the MG Comet EV can top up 0-100% using a 7.4 kW charger in 3.5 hours. A 3.3 kW charger does the same in seven hours.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2026, 09:16 am IST
TAGS: Tata Tiago EV MG Comet EV
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS