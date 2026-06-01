Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV base variants comparison: Price and specifications

Tata Motors launched the Tiago EV facelift in India just a few days ago, which brings a significant overhaul to the electric hatchback. The Tiago was launched in India alongside the Tata Tiago facelift . Despite carrying some similarities, this time, Tata Motors has given the electric hatchback a significant distinctive look, which easily differentiates the EV from its ICE-powered sibling.

The new Tata Tiago EV is available in four trim choices across two battery options: Smart 19, Pure+ 19, Pure+ 24, and Creative+ 24. The battery pack choices are a 19.2 kWh and a 24 kWh unit, promising up to 285 kmph of maximum range on a single charge. The electric hatchback is priced between ₹6.99 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant and when the customers opt for outright purchase. There is a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme on offer as well, which brings down the sticker price to ₹4.69 lakh and commands a battery rental of ₹2.60 per kilometre.

The direct competitor of the Tata Tiago EV, the MG Comet EV, a small urban commuter hatchback, comes priced between ₹7.63 lakh and ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, the MG Comet EV is also available with a BaaS scheme, under which it is available at ₹4.99 lakh, while the battery rental per kilometre is ₹3.20. The Comet EV is available across six trim options: Executive, Excite, Excite FC, Exclusive, Exclusive FC, and Blackstorm.

Specifications Comparison MG Comet EV Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Engine N/A N/A Transmission Automatic Automatic Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Electric Electric Check detailed comparison

If you are planning to buy an affordable electric hatchback, and the Tiago EV and Comet EV are on your shortlist, and the budget is tight, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the base variants of these two cars, which are the Smart 19 for Tata Tiago EV and Executive for MG Comet EV.

Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV base variants: Price

Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV: Base variant price comparison Tata Tiago EV Smart 19 MG Comet EV Executive Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 6.99 lakh ₹ 7.63 lakh BaaS ₹ 4.69 lakh + 2.60/km ₹ 4.99 lakh + ₹ 3.20/km

The Tata Tiago EV Smart 19, which is the base variant of the electric hatchback, comes priced at ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, MG Comet EV's base variant Executive is priced at ₹7.63 lakh (ex-showroom). When it comes to purchasing these electric hatchbacks outright, the Tata Tiago EV's base trim is the most affordable among the two.

On the other hand, when it comes to BaaS, the Tiago EV is again the most affordable with a sticker price of ₹4.69 lakh, in comparison to the MG Comet EV's ₹4.99 lakh pricing. The battery rental too is ₹0.60 less for the Tiago EV, at ₹2.60 per kilometre.

Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV base variants: Specifications

Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV base variants: Specification comparison Tata Tiago EV MG Comet EV Battery pack 19.2 kWh 17.3 kWh Maximum range (ARAI) 226 km 230 km Maximum power 61 bhp 41.42 bhp Maximum torque 110 Nm 110 Nm

The base variant of the Tata Tiago EV offers slightly more power than the MG Comet EV's base trim, thanks to its slightly bigger battery pack. However, the range claimed is slightly lower for the Tiago EV. Both the electric hatchbacks promise the same torque.

When it comes to charging time, which is a major concern for electric vehicle owners, the Tiago EV gets an edge, with its DC fast charging tech. The Tiago EV claims to be capable of adding 100 km of range with just 18 minutes of charging. It can top up from 10-80% in just 35 minutes using a 30 kW DC fast charger, while a 7.2 kW AC charger can top it up 10-100% in 2.6 hours. A 3.3 kW AC charger does the same in 6.9 hours. On the other hand, the MG Comet EV can top up 0-100% using a 7.4 kW charger in 3.5 hours. A 3.3 kW charger does the same in seven hours.

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