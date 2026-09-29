Tata Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Sierra EV, and Harrier EV available with BaaS. How much they cost now

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Tata Motors has introduced a Battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme for its entire electric car portfolio. The Tiago EV and Punch EV have offered the battery rental scheme for a while. Now other models such as the Harrier EV, Sierra EV and Nexon EV have also received the same benefit. This move has made the Tata electric cars affordable for a larger number of customers by up to ₹7.3 lakh, as the BaaS brought down the upfront cost.
If you are planning to buy a Tata electric car and considering the battery rental scheme, here is a quick and comprehensive look at which Tata electric cars cost under the scheme.
Tata Motors has introduced a BaaS scheme for its entire electric car range. Under this scheme, the electric cars have become affordable by up to ₹7.3 lakh, considering the upfront cost.
|Tata electric cars: BaaS explained
|Model
|Battery pack
|Starting price (ex-showroom)
|Starting BaaS price / Rental
|Tiago EV
|19 kWh
|₹6.99 lakh
|₹4.69 lakh + ₹2.6 / km
|Punch EV
|30 kWh
|₹9.79 lakh
|₹6.59 lakh + ₹2.6 / km
|Nexon EV
|45 kWh
|₹14.34 lakh
|₹8.99 lakh + ₹4.4 / km
|Curvv EV
|55 kWh
|₹17.19 lakh
|₹10.99 lakh + ₹5 / km
|Sierra EV
|63 kWh
|₹18.79 lakh
|₹11.99 lakh + ₹5.5 / km
|Harrier EV
|65 kWh
|₹21.79 lakh
|₹14.49 lakh + ₹5.9 / km
Under the BaaS scheme, the Tata Tiago EV comes with an upfront cost of ₹4.69 lakh, while commanding a battery rental of ₹2.6 per kilometre. The Tata Punch EV is priced at ₹6.59 lakh and commands a monthly rental for the battery at ₹2.6 per kilometre. Tata Nexon EV's upfront cost has been reduced to ₹8.99 lakh, while the battery rental charges are ₹4.4 per kilometre. Tata Curvv EV is priced at ₹10.99 lakh, and the battery rental charge for this coupe SUV is ₹5 per kilometre. The Tata Sierra EV commands a monthly rental of ₹5.5 per kilometre, while the upfront cost for this SUV has been reduced to ₹11.99 lakh. The Tata Harrier EV is priced at ₹14.49 lakh, while the battery rental is ₹5.9 per kilometre.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.