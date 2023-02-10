Tata Tiago EV prices increased after introductory offer ends. Check new prices

Tata Motors has announced that they are ending the introductory prices for the Tiago EV. The electric hatchback now starts at ₹8.69 lakh and goes up to ₹11.99 lakh so the prices have been increased by ₹20,000. Tiago EV is the fastest-booked electric vehicle in India with 10,000 units being booked on the first day and 20,000 bookings achieved within a month. The brand has also started deliveries of the Tiago EV. As of now, the first batch of Tiago EV with 2,000 units was delivered.

The Tiago EV is offered with two battery pack options. The smaller one measures 19.2 kWh and has a claimed driving range of 250 km whereas the larger one uses 24 kWh and it claims a driving range of 315 km.

Battery pack Charger option Variant Introductory price (INR, ex-showroom) New price (INR, ex-showroom) 19.2 kWh 3.3 kW AC XE 8.49 Lakh 8.69 Lakh XT 9.09 Lakh 9.29 Lakh 24 kWh 3.3 kW AC XT 9.99 Lakh 10.19 Lakh XZ+ 10.79 Lakh 10.99 Lakh XZ+ Tech LUX 11.29 Lakh 11.49 Lakh 7.2 kW AC XZ+ 11.29 Lakh 11.49 Lakh XZ+ Tech LUX 11.79 Lakh 11.99 Lakh

The smaller battery pack has a 45 kW electric motor that produces 110 Nm. It can hit 60 kmph in 6.2 seconds. Then there is the larger battery pack that gets a 55 kW electric motor that produces 114 Nm and it can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 5.7 seconds.

Tiago EV is available in four variants - XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. As of now, the only rival to the Tiago EV is the Citroen eC3. However, Citroen has not yet announced the pricing of the eC3.

Commenting on this exciting news, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Tiago.ev is a special product as it is making electric mobility accessible and mainstream. It has received a phenomenal response from customers making it the ‘Fastest Booked EV’ in India with 10,000 units being booked on the first day and 20,000 bookings achieved within a month." He added“It is now time for us to move to the next leg of this journey. To continue extending the fervour of this exciting product to more customers without any compromise, we are happy to announce the starting price of the Tiago.ev range at INR 8.69 Lakh, a nominal INR 20,000 hike from the proposed introductory price – committing to our promise of democratising the EV market and keeping the product accessible to all by retaining the starting price below 10 lakhs."

