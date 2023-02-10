HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Tiago Ev Prices Increased After Introductory Offer Ends. Check New Prices

Tata Tiago EV prices increased after introductory offer ends. Check new prices

Tata Motors has announced that they are ending the introductory prices for the Tiago EV. The electric hatchback now starts at 8.69 lakh and goes up to 11.99 lakh so the prices have been increased by 20,000. Tiago EV is the fastest-booked electric vehicle in India with 10,000 units being booked on the first day and 20,000 bookings achieved within a month. The brand has also started deliveries of the Tiago EV. As of now, the first batch of Tiago EV with 2,000 units was delivered.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 10 Feb 2023, 11:39 AM
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.

The Tiago EV is offered with two battery pack options. The smaller one measures 19.2 kWh and has a claimed driving range of 250 km whereas the larger one uses 24 kWh and it claims a driving range of 315 km.

Battery packCharger optionVariantIntroductory price (INR, ex-showroom)New price (INR, ex-showroom)
19.2 kWh3.3 kW ACXE8.49 Lakh8.69 Lakh
XT9.09 Lakh9.29 Lakh
24 kWh3.3 kW ACXT9.99 Lakh10.19 Lakh
XZ+10.79 Lakh10.99 Lakh
XZ+ Tech LUX11.29 Lakh11.49 Lakh
7.2 kW ACXZ+11.29 Lakh11.49 Lakh
XZ+ Tech LUX11.79 Lakh11.99 Lakh

The smaller battery pack has a 45 kW electric motor that produces 110 Nm. It can hit 60 kmph in 6.2 seconds. Then there is the larger battery pack that gets a 55 kW electric motor that produces 114 Nm and it can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 5.7 seconds.

Tiago EV is available in four variants - XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. As of now, the only rival to the Tiago EV is the Citroen eC3. However, Citroen has not yet announced the pricing of the eC3.

Watch: Tata Tiago EV: First drive review

Commenting on this exciting news, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Tiago.ev is a special product as it is making electric mobility accessible and mainstream. It has received a phenomenal response from customers making it the ‘Fastest Booked EV’ in India with 10,000 units being booked on the first day and 20,000 bookings achieved within a month." He added“It is now time for us to move to the next leg of this journey. To continue extending the fervour of this exciting product to more customers without any compromise, we are happy to announce the starting price of the Tiago.ev range at INR 8.69 Lakh, a nominal INR 20,000 hike from the proposed introductory price – committing to our promise of democratising the EV market and keeping the product accessible to all by retaining the starting price below 10 lakhs."

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2023, 11:39 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tiago EV Electric vehicles Tata
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
