Tata Tiago EV facelift spotted ahead of launch

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 03 Mar 2026, 12:29 pm
  • Tata Motors is testing a facelifted Tiago EV in India, expected to launch this year. The model features a new bumper design, sharper headlamps, and updates to the rear.

The Tiago EV facelift is expected to launch later this year. (Instagram/ revwheelsmedia)
Tata Motors has started testing the facelifted version of the Tiago EV on the Indian roads. We can expect the updated model to be launched before the end of this year. The test mule was heavily camouflaged, but it did reveal an all-new design for the bumper as well as the headlamps.

The headlamps look sharper and sleeker, which means that the Taigo EV will now look more modern than the current one. Being an electric vehicle, the front grille is blocked off because these vehicles don't require as much air flow as a traditional ICE-vehicle. There should be LED lighting along with LED Daytime Running Lamps on offer. Apart from this, Tata Motors would also make changes to the rear of the electric hatchback. This means a new bumper and a new set of taillights. From the sides, we can make out that there will be a new set of wheels. However, the overall silhouette will continue to stay mostly the same.

The cabin can get new upholstery with a new colour scheme that will freshen up the cabin. There could be a new, larger touchscreen infotainment system on offer with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a dual-spoke steering wheel and an updated digital instrument cluster. In the spy shots, we can see that the Tiago EV will come with a rear wiper and washer and a shark-fin antenna.

Currently, the Tiago EV is offered with 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh battery packs. It is not confirmed, but with the new facelift, Tata Motors might bump up the battery pack sizes so that they can deliver more range, and there could be faster charging as well. There is a possibility that the brand will replace the current cylindrical cells with the new prismatic ones, just like they did with the Punch EV.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2026, 12:29 pm IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tiago EV electric vehicles EV electric cars
