Tata Sierra EV vs Tata Harrier EV QWD variant specs compared: price, range, power, battery pack

Indian automaker Tata Motors recently launched the electric iteration of the Sierra, the Sierra EV, in India. Additionally, the Sierra EV became the sixth electric car in Tata Motors’ portfolio in the Indian car market. While the Tata Sierra EV has got people excited about its quad-wheel drive system, there is a Tata electric SUV which was introduced with the quad-wheel drive setup first, which is the Tata Harrier EV . Are there any differences between the two? Let’s find out:

The Tata Sierra EV and Harrier EV both offer rear- and quad-wheel-drive variants with 75kWh batteries, but the Harrier EV delivers higher power, while the Sierra EV offers longer range and a triple-screen cabin

Tata Sierra EV vs Tata Harrier EV: Battery Pack and Power

The Tata Sierra EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 63 kWh battery pack that offers a single-motor Rear Wheel Drive setup making 234 bhp and 315 Nm of torque, while the bigger 75 kWh battery pack makes 206.5 bhp and 315 Nm of torque. The QWD variant, on the other hand, with the 75 kWh battery pack, is powered by dual motors with a combined power output of approximately 302 bhp and 504 Nm of torque. The Tata Sierra EV offers a range of 665 km on a single charge

The Tata Harrier EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 65-kWh battery pack offering a single-motor Rear Wheel Drive setup producing 234.67 bhp and 315 Nm of torque. The single-motor offering with the bigger 75-kWh battery pack also produces the same power. The QWD variant, on the other hand, produces a peak power output of 390 bhp and 504 Nm of torque. The Tata Harrier EV offers a range of 622 km on a single charge.

Tata Sierra EV vs Tata Harrier EV: Features

The Sierra EV is a feature-loaded electric SUV, which includes ventilated front seats, a powered electrically adjustable driver seat, a head-up display, a triple-screen layout which includes a 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch digital infotainment system and a 12.3-inch passenger display, along with a terrain management system offering six different terrain modes, a 540-degree surround view camera and boost mode, among others.

Also Read : Tata Motors Q1 FY27 sales jump 46% Y-o-Y as EV momentum strengthens

The Tata Harrier EV is equipped with loads of features, including 14.5-inch digital infotainment system, 540-degree surround camera system, six terrain modes, remote key with summon mode, six-way power adjustable driver seat, driver seat with welcome retract, four-way powered co-driver seat, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charger, auto-dimming IRVM, auto park assist, Level 2 ADAS and blind-spot view monitoring, among others.

Tata Sierra EV vs Tata Harrier EV: Price

The Tata Sierra EV is priced at ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Tata Harrier EV is priced at ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: